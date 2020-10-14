This year, the city won two awards: “Coolest Downtown” and “Landscaped Areas Outstanding Achievement Award.”
These are not the first received from America in Bloom nor will they be the last thanks to a team of volunteers from Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI) and city workers among others.
The road to all this beauty began with one of the busiest people in the city, Bob Vedder, longtime publisher of the Venice Gondolier Sun, sportsman, umpire, coach, fundraiser for Loveland, Venice Art Center and others plus boards of the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and many others.
When Venice Theatre produced “Our Town,” Bob did not hesitate to get involved and sponsor the production with the same name as the features section of this 74-year old community paper.
Like his father, the late Byron Vedder and the late Derek Dunn Rankin, who transformed the little Venice weekly into the Sun newspaper chain with dailies in North Port, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Arcadia and Englewood plus, over the years, several other publications such as this paper’s annual Discover Venice and the glossy magazine, Harbor Style. He also was active in the Florida Publishers Association as president and more.
To do all that and find time for exercise, Vedder would be at the YMCA by 4:30 a.m. daily.
In his spare time he was growing prize-winning roses at home. On retirement from the Gondolier, he expanded his gardening efforts beyond the boundaries of his property and into the city of Venice.
It started with hanging baskets to be hung from the streetlight poles downtown. At first there were some on West Tampa Avenue, West Venice Avenue and West Miami Avenue. Hanging basket planters in the Florida sun need daily watering. Something else to do at 4:30 a.m. — head downtown with a water truck to water all the hanging baskets. Fortunately he is well-liked and soon managed to find some friends who would help not only with the watering but then with adding more baskets.
Soon Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI) was involved, providing a few more volunteers. The hanging baskets were augmented planters and planting beds throughout the downtown.
That led to the 2015 entry in the America in Bloom competition and two awards. Soon more plants and planters were added by workers from the city as well as those volunteers from VABI and the awards began to add up.
While America in Bloom presents a lengthy list of awards, the one closest to being the top overall award seems to be the “Coolest” but then “Landscaped Areas Outstanding Achievement” also serves to place Venice at the top. Visit Americaninbloom.org to see the assortment of awards presented this year as well as in previous years.
The organization has a plethora of “politically correct award names.” As an expert in the term “Cool,” I choose to name Venice No. 1 in the country for its landscaping. As a traveler who has visited most every other city named to an award, I also feel qualified to call this city the winner. That I also am a figure skating judge (52 years) and a book contest judge I offer up as more proof my qualifications. That my love of this city would cloud my judgment is bogus.
The photos that accompany the feature article above were submitted by Mary Schwass, VABI’s office coordinator. VABI also is working on the Urban Jungle and many other projects in its continuing efforts to maintain and enhance the beauty of this John Nolen-designed city and its original master landscaping plan by the late Prentiss French.
Whether you realize it or not, the Nolen plan, French’s landscape architecture and the people who have maintained the original plans for all these years leading up to VABI and the Garden Club and so many others are what make this city unique.
Also enhancing this city are such neighbors as Historic Spanish Point just up the street in Osprey and its sister organization, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, the world’s leading epiphyte (air plants) center
In celebration of its 45th anniversary, Selby Gardens just opened its annual orchid show with a wonderful display in the indoor tropical display space as well as in the former Christy Payne Mansion which is showing related art work and then still more plants on the grounds in Sarasota.
“The annual Orchid Show: Women Breaking the Glasshouse Ceiling” will focus on females in Selby Gardens’ history, beginning with Marie Selby herself. That Historic Spanish Point was once the home of the late Chicago socialite and one of the largest landowners in Sarasota and Manatee counties, Bertha Palmer, gives viewers two great places to safely visit, given all the outdoor areas where social distancing is a natural.
In the enclosed indoor spaces at Selby, masks must be worn and social distancing maintained and it is all worth it to be up close to those amazing orchid displays.
Selby Gardens is home to the best scientifically-documented collection of orchids in the world.
The orchid show will continue through Nov. 29. Featured is the Glasshouse Ceiling, which combines a display of living orchids in the Tropical Conservatory with an impressive exhibition of orchid-related treasures from Selby Gardens’ collections in the Museum of Botany & Arts.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the women who have made our organization possible,” says Jennifer Rominiecki, president & CEO at Selby Gardens. “Not only does it give us the opportunity to highlight our founder Marie Selby and icon Bertha Palmer, but it gives us a fitting platform to share the stories of the women scientists who have made invaluable contributions to Selby Gardens and to the scientific study and conservation of plants worldwide.”
The 45th Anniversary Orchid Show also coincides with the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which secured women the right to vote. The Tropical Conservatory showcases orchids in the symbolic colors of the Suffragettes — purple for loyalty and dignity, white for purity, green for hope, and gold for light and life. (This information courtesy of Marie Selby Gardens.) I have not been there yet but understand there are plants in motion — “kinetic planters.”
When I moved to this area 25 years ago, Selby Gardens was the first site I joined so I could learn all about gardening here in zone 10 which is totally different from that in Zone 4 (Shaker Heights, Ohio.) Plant petunias her in the spring and they will have fried and died within weeks in the hot soil.
Selby is a place worth visiting all year long and always a source of inspiration.
There will be more on the orchid show in coming issues of the Venice Gondolier. It is a do-not-miss experience.
Similar to a walk down Venice Avenue with its wonderful shops and the glorious prize-winning landscape elements.
We may not be able to grow lilacs and daffodils and tulips in this area but the wonders to be had are incredible and thanks to so many volunteers and supporters of so many volunteer organizations and near-by sites such as Spanish Point and Selby, among others, Venice is a most special place indeed.
