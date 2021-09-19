The Gulf beaches in and around Venice hold a bountiful cache of fossilized shark teeth. Collectors say the best places to look are any beach accesses south of the Venice Jetty, including Casey Key and Manasota Key.
The Venice Fishing Pier at Brohard Park is considered to be right in the heart of shark’s tooth country.
In addition, Caspersen not only is one of the most enjoyable shelling beaches in the area, it also is an exceptionally good place to find prehistoric sharks’ teeth.
Ten million years ago, when Florida was submerged under water, the area was teeming with sharks. Over time, as the water receded giving way to land, the prehistoric sharks died — their skeletons disintegrated, but their fossilized teeth remained. The Venice coastal area, just south of Sarasota, sits on top of a fossil layer that runs 18-35 feet deep. With storms and waves, the fossils are slowly driven into the shallow waters and then up onto the beach.
Fun fact: Sharks produce 20,000-25,000 teeth over their lifetime.
Many people use what is called the “Venice Snow Shovel,” a screened basket fitted onto a handle to help dig shark teeth. You also can use a kitchen sifter.
Most shark teeth are from 1/8-inch to 3/4-inch. The larger teeth are usually farther out and may require dive equipment to locate.
Local Venice dive boats will take you out as they cruise a few miles from the shore. Several boat captains also charter trips along the Venice coastline in search of prehistoric fossils and shark teeth.
