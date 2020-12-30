VENICE — Residents of Venice Isle Estates have been lighting up the community and collecting food for those in need.
According to Pat Milone, homes in Venice Isle Estates competed for bragging rights and added food items to a Venice food bank.
“Homes gathering the most donations were awarded gift cards; some of which also went to the food bank,” Milone said. “Happy holidays to all our fellow Venetians.”
