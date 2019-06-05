Lions scholarship winners

Lions Tom Regan, left, and Jeff Sterne, right, flank scholarship recipients Alicia Burrows, second left, Gabrielle Stewart, Hailey Magrini, and Drayton Darby.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

One way the Venice Lions Club serves the youth of the Venice community is by offering scholarships for graduating high school students attending traditional and vocational post-secondary education.

This year, the Venice Lions Club members are proud to award $1,000 scholarships to four local area students: Alicia Burrows, Gabrielle Stewart, Hailey Magrini and Drayton Darby. The students were recognized during the club meeting held on May 2.

Venice Lions members are involved in many outreach projects, including a monthly vision and hearing clinic, preschool children screening, eyeglass recycling programs for local schools, and an annual peace poster contest. Learn more at www.venicelionsclub.com.

