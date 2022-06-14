The All-Star season has arrived for area Little League teams, and a pair of Venice squads will open play this weekend.
The 8-9-10 year-old and 9-10-11 year-old All-Stars will each debut at 9:30 this morning, with the 10U squad at Chuck Reiter Fields in Venice and the 11U team at the Englewood Sports Complex.
The Intermediate 50/70 division (12 and 13 year-olds) will follow the morning action at the Englewood Sports Complex.
The remaining age divisions — 10-11-12 year-olds and juniors — will begin play next Saturday, June 25.
This week’s double-elimination district tournaments will feature Venice squaring off against area All-Star squads from Sarasota, Englewood, North Port and Port Charlotte.
Here’s the team-specific information for the week ahead:
10U
Coached by Geoff Struble, the Venice 8-9-10 year-old All-Stars will compete against the Englewood, North Port, Port Charlotte, Sarasota National and Sarasota American All-Star teams as it vies to win a district championship on its home field.
If Venice wins against North Port this morning, it will play the winner of Port Charlotte/Sarasota American and Englewood on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the winner’s bracket — needing to win that game and one more, against the loser’s bracket champ, for the title.
If Venice loses, it will play the loser of Port Charlotte/Sarasota American in the loser’s bracket Sunday morning at 9:30 — hoping to advance to Wednesday’s loser’s bracket final.
The championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with a rematch scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. if the team from the loser’s bracket wins on Thursday.
11U
Led by coach Jason Hutchison, the Venice 9-10-11 year-old All-Stars will go up against North Port, Sarasota National and Sarasota American in Englewood this week.
If Venice beats North Port this morning, it will play the winner or Sarasota National and Sarasota American at 9:30 Sunday in the district semifinal.
If it loses, it will play the loser of the Sarasota game at 6:30 p.m. Monday. in the loser’s bracket semifinal.
The championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with a rematch scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. if the team from the loser’s bracket wins on Thursday.
Intermediate 50/70
The Venice Intermediate 50/70 All-Stars, coached by Eric Wold, will compete against Englewood and Sarasota in Englewood this week.
Venice will play Sarasota at 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. If it wins, Venice will play Englewood in the district semifinal on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
If it loses, Venice will play the loser of Sarasota vs. Englewood on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the only loser’s bracket game.
The championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, with a rematch scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. if the team from the loser’s bracket wins on Friday.
