Venice Little League going to state tournament
The 10u and 11u Venice Little League teams both advanced through district and sectional play — with the 11u team going undefeated in both tournaments — to advance to the state tournament.
The 10u team will be playing in Deerfield Beach and the 11u team will be playing in Defuniak Springs, both on the weekend of July 9-11.
Each team will begin the weekend with pool play competition featuring three games from Friday night through Saturday, with the winner of Bracket A and the winner of Bracket B meeting for the state final on the morning of Sunday, July 11.
Check the Venice Gondolier on Wednesday, July 14 to see how the Venice Little League 10u and 11u teams fared among the best in Florida.
Scotty Dubrule plays in CWS Finals
A former Venice High baseball state champion, Scotty Dubrule is aiming for one more title as he faces off against Vanderbilt with his Mississippi State team in the College World Series final this week.
Dubrule reached base twice in five plate appearances — on a single and a walk — in an 8-2 loss in Game 1 of the best-of-three series against the Commodores.
Game 2 — a do-or-die game for the Bulldogs — ended after press time on Tuesday night. If the Bulldogs win, a winner-take-all Game 3 would be played on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
