VENICE — Alma Eason has always loved all kinds of art.
Years ago, the finance guru/artist started making gifts for friends that were more personalized than store-bought items.
VENICE — Alma Eason has always loved all kinds of art.
Years ago, the finance guru/artist started making gifts for friends that were more personalized than store-bought items.
In 2022, her goal was to run an establishment where local artists could get together and practice their crafts while learning from others in a creative environment.
Last year, Eason teamed up with Jim Hitt, who owns the building at 121 Miami Avenue, formerly Suncoast Engraving, and together they came up with the idea of turning the building into a space where local artists could showcase their work, along with teaching their crafts to others.
They called it Venice Locale.
“The mission is to provide a safe creative outlet space for our community,” Eason said. “Having a local outlet to sell art at affordable prices is something I’ve wanted to do for a while.”
Inside the building are rooms of art, filled with jewelry, candles, woodwork items, and a variety of trinkets. There’s even a room with baby and children’s items — from blankets to clothing and toys. The price of the art varies from affordable to high range.
Eason’s 5-year-old granddaughter, Amina, also contributes to the shop. She makes car vent refreshers that sell for $3.99.
“We wanted to keep things affordable, for our artists and our customers,” she said.
To help with driving revenue to the locale, there is a “play room” with a pool table, dart board and big screen television. Eason recently applied for a beer and wine license so guests could enjoy a beverage while shopping or creating artwork.
Groups are invited to come and play cards or other games free of charge.
Eason is planning to host poetry readings and open-mic nights in the future.
More than 65 artists have their work on display at the shop. Inventory is moved around regularly, and items are mostly one of a kind.
“It looks different every week ... some customers return and the items they looked at the week before have already been sold.”
Most of the artists can create any items that customers want.
“If you’re looking for something specific — we can probably make it.”
Venice Locale is at 121 Miami Ave W. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Tuesday.
For more information, visit www.venicelocale.com or follow the business on Facebook.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.