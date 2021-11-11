Venice man convicted of threats to Congress members

VENICE — A Venice man’s threatening phone calls led to his conviction Wednesday on three federal charges of “transmitting in interstate commerce threatening communications to injure members of Congress.”
Frank Anthony Pezzuto, 73, faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. His sentencing date has not yet been set.
He lives in the 24000 block of Bonifay Place in Venice.
Pezzuto spoke briefly to The Daily Sun on Thursday night, unaware news outlets were reporting on his conviction.
“When (federal authorities) came to my house, I said that it will never happen again,” he said.
Pezzuto said he is a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran who fights diabetes and other ailments.
“I was drunk out of my mind,” he said. “I don’t remember any of the calls. I have PTSD severely … I really can’t tell you that much.”
He said he didn’t know anything was going on until March when authorities returned to his home after months. He had been indicted on Sept. 22, 2020.
According to a Department of Justice news release, at trial prosecutors produced evidence that on Jan. 25, 2020, Pezzuto made a call from his home in Venice to the Washington, D.C., office of a congressman identified as “E.S.” and left a voicemail in which he said he was coming to kill him.
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, acknowledged he’s the congressman in question.
Five days later, on Jan. 30, 2020, the release states, Pezzuto left a voicemail at the office of Congressman “A.S.” stating that he was a worker for MS-13, a criminal gang that arose in California, and the gang was coming to cut off A.S.’s head.
Pezzuto acknowledged Thursday evening that phone call was to U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff.
Schiff has not addressed the situation.
Finally, on Feb. 3, 2020, Pezzuto called the office of “Congresswoman I.O.,” and told the person who answered the phone, “Tell her I’m going to kill her today.”
Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted Wednesday that “Florida man who left this chilling message with my staff was convicted.”
Pezzuto used his cellphone to make the calls and concealed his phone number, but U.S. Capitol Police identified him as the caller and confirmed that the calls had been routed through a cell tower near his home, the release states.
Pezzuto said he is a registered Democrat and has only voted in one presidential election — for Barack Obama in 2008 — but only because he strongly disliked John McCain, whom he accused of turning on fellow prisoners of war in Vietnam.
While those accusations have largely been debunked, Pezzuto told The Daily Sun he knows someone who knew someone affected by that alleged betrayal.
But, he said, he never voted for President Donald Trump or any other president in his life. His last ballot “was left blank,” he said.
Pezzuto said he had made 111 calls to Congress and noted the threats were only three times, which he doesn’t remember because of substance abuse.
He knows what inspired the calls, even though he doesn’t remember them, he said.
“Because of the impeachment bullshit,” he said.
He said he couldn’t comment further and directed other questions to his attorney, Sam Landes. Messages for Landes on Thursday were not returned.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and county clerk websites shows no arrests or criminal cases for Pezzuto.
“I’m kind of a clean person,” he said.
