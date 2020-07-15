VENICE — Officials with Venice Historical Resources are reopening some historic sites.
The Venice Museum, inside the Triangle Inn, along with the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center, was to reopen Monday, according to a news release.
Currently, the museum is open on a limited schedule — from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The archives and research facility will be accessible by appointment.
City officials say patrons’ experience visiting the museum may be a little different than before, but still engaging. They have taken precautions to protect the health of patrons and employees.
Among them:
• Museum staff will wear masks. Visitors also are asked to wear masks or cloth face coverings inside facilities.
• Hand sanitizer stations and disinfectant wipes will be placed throughout the facility.
• Visitors will need to social distance.
• Purchases will only be available through credit and debit cards; no cash.
The Archives & Research Center will also be taking precautions during this time. Staff there will also wear masks and procedures are in place for the safe transfer of materials from staff to researchers.
Appointments can be requested by calling 941-716-7255 or emailing archives@venicegov.com.
