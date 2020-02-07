VENICE — Venice Musicale presents a concert of music “from the heart” of great composers of all genre and from all nations at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 in the Community Room of the William H. Jervey Public Library in Venice.
The program features a variety of instrumental and vocal performers including 2019 Venice Musicale first place scholarship winner, cellist Jack Gallahan, and new Venice Musicale member, pianist Haig Yaghoobian.
Jack Gallahan is a senior at Pine View School. He studies cello with Ann Alton.
Gallahan is a member of the Sarasota Youth Orchestra and recently won the Sarasota Orchestra’s Young Artists Concerto Competition. Last year, he was selected as a Florida All-State cellist. Gallahan has been a soloist with the Venice Community Orchestra and recently performed in a side-by-side concert in Miami with Michael Tilson Thomas and the New World Symphony.
Haig Yaghoobian, recently relocated to Florida from his native Rhode Island, is a musician by avocation and an accomplished recital pianist. He has been a regular performer for more than 50 years at chamber music venues in New England, New York, San Francisco, London, greater Tampa/St. Petersburg, and most recently Budapest, Vienna and Prague.
Other instrumentalists on the program are saxophonist Nick McKay and pianists Jan Antholz, Betty Badawi, Sybil Broh, Mary Egbertson, Marianne Koerner, and Cynthia Schein. Vocalists performing include Donna Ambrose, Bonnie Gordon, Toni and Dick Gortz, Ken Holton, Marianne and Richard Koerner, Barbara Koning and Bonnie Nye.
The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to support Venice Musicale’s scholarship program.
For more information about Venice Musicale and the scholarship program, visit venicemusicale.org or email info@venicemusicale.org.
