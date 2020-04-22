Among the events nixed due to COVID-19 was an annual talent competition to provide Venice Musicale scholarships to South Sarasota and Charlotte County students.
The scholarships, in turn, “fund private lessons, summer music camp, or first-year college performance studies,” according to the group.
“After a rigorous application process and recommendation from their music teachers, selected applicants audition before a panel of professional musicians who select the top three winners,” said Barbara Griffin, with Venice Musicale.
It is traditionally followed by a concert in April.
The scholarship auditions and concert were canceled because of COVID-19.
“Because the selected applicants had such excellent qualifications and several were in their last year of high school and would be ineligible to participate again, the Venice Musicale Scholarship Committee, co-chaired by Betsy Bullis and Bonnie Gordon, decided to grant awards to all applicants who were chosen to audition,” Griffin said.
Awardees from Venice High School include:
• Kerry Carr, voice
• Jaelyn Floyd, violin
• Haley Sprague, double bass
• Beckett Wilson, voice
• Jack Gallahan, cello
Awardee from Pine View School was:
• Tri Nguyen, piano
Awardees from Port Charlotte High School include:
• Frank Sanders, alto sax
• Parker Williams, tuba
Awardees from North Port High School include:
• Bianca Vidal, trumpet
• Christopher Wheaton, violin
Awardee from Laurel Nokomis School is:
• Leo Chen, pianist
The scholarships from Venice Musicale are funded by donors who want to support musicians as they learn the craft.
Venice Musicale is a 501©3 nonprofit organization whose donations go directly into the scholarship fund. To learn more about Venice Musicale, visit www.venicemusicale.org or email info@venicemusicale.org.
