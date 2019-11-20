Venice Musicale presents the Suncoast Duo Pianists in “Holiday Memories” on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave. in Venice. The concerts are free and open to the public. Donations are welcome to support the Venice Musicale scholarship program.
The Suncoast Duo Pianists will perform a series of piano duets evoking the memories and pleasures of December. Featured are salutes to the 68th anniversary of Pearl Harbor and to America, Yuletide arrangements telling the story of Christmas, and popular Christmas, Hanukkah, and seasonal selections, all setting the scene for the celebration of an enjoyable holiday season.
Originally performing concerts for private audiences in salon settings, the Suncoast Duo Pianists became a performance group with Venice Musicale in 2018. Their entertaining programs are now open to the public.
For more information about Venice Musicale, visitvenicemusicale.org or email info@venicemusicale.org
