VENICE — In his 2008 book “Outliers: The Story of Success,” Malcolm Gladwell focuses on how much work one must do to master a discipline.
“In fact, researchers have settled on what they believe is the magic number for true expertise: ten thousand hours,” Gladwell wrote.
Combining his practice time and performances during the past 55 years, carillonneur Wylie Crawford says he may fall into that category. But there is something Gladwell failed to consider.
“I haven’t really been paying attention to that number,” Crawford said. “What I can tell you is how many steps I’ve climbed when I was working at Rockefeller Chapel” in Chicago, where he remains as senior University of Chicago carillonneur, and as resident carillonneur at Chicago Botanic Garden.
“That’s about 235 steps just to get to the keyboard; 271 steps to get to the top from ground level. So that averages out to 250 and I know I went up and down those steps over 40 years, so that comes out to a million steps I’ve climbed.
“You don’t learn much about music, climbing the steps, I’m afraid. You just get strong thighs and calves.”
Gladwell doesn’t need to rewrite his book, but Crawford could write one. In addition to his musical accomplishments, he has taught high school physics, owned a computer networking company, and he speaks four languages.
He doesn’t have to walk far — just a few steps from his car — to reach his latest carillon (he owns this one) at the Venice Performing Arts Center on the campus of Venice High School.
After serving as president of the World Carillon Federation (carillon.org) for 11 years, Crawford now is the organization’s immediate past chair. The WCF is a confederation of 14 guilds, based in North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico), France, Germany, The Netherlands and other countries.
There are only about 600 active carillonneurs in the WCF.
Crawford, 80, doesn’t know the average age of performers in the guild, but he says while there are “old timers like me,” there also are a number of members in their 20s.
FUTURE CARILLONNEURS
Ensuring future generations of carillonneurs is important to Crawford and he is optimistic about finding suitable candidates.
“We’ve got a new crop,” he said. “They seem to come in all shapes, sizes and genders as well.”
Still, like a guitar player, a pianist or even an organist, carillonneurs are only as good as their access to instruments and lessons.
There are only four carillons in Florida: at the University of Florida, Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Clearwater and the Andrew W. Crawford Memorial Carillon (named after Crawford’s father) in Venice. So Crawford feels an obligation to pass down the art of making music with carillons to young performers.
Looking back half a century, like many great teachers, Crawford first learned how not to teach.
“When I started learning, the fellow who was in charge of the carillon at the University of Chicago had no interest whatsoever in giving lessons, and I was taken aback by that,” Crawford said. “I swore to myself that if I ever got into that position — which I ultimately did — that I would definitely teach other people to do it.”
And he’s shared his skills at every carillon stop along the way, because “We need to keep the art alive.”
In North America, Crawford says, carillon teachers take on new students in their respective regions and teach them how to play. There’s also a school in Belgium that students attend from around the world.
Crawford says he has taught 30-40 people how to play the carillon. Six have become certified carillon players.
RIGOROUS PROCESS
It’s a rigorous process. Each year the North American guild sends out a list of pieces. Students choose a few from the list, create a program and play them on their local carillons.
Audio recordings are sent to the guild. A jury listens to the recordings and invites the musicians it approves to perform at the next annual meeting of the guild.
Anywhere from four to 10 applicants are certified each year. Crawford became a guild member in 1974 but did not achieve certification until 1977.
The carillon is a unique instrument that lends itself to distinctive collaborations, of which Crawford has had a few. He’s played a conga with a symphony orchestra in Mexico. (It’s available on YouTube and is listed in Spanish.) He played with a children’s choir in Chicago. In December, Crawford accompanied the Venice Chorale and its audience on Christmas carols.
What’s next on Crawford’s bucket list? He’d like to play a carillon with a group of ukulele players.
“I took up the ukulele for a while and I thought, ‘We could probably do that,’ ” he said. “Ukuleles would give a good rhythm background to the carillon and we could do something with that, but I’ve never been able to put it together.”
He says he’d be working with a group of ukulele players from Sarasota and — if he pulls off a carillon/ukulele collaboration — it’d likely be a first.
The next North American guild meeting is in June in Massachusetts. But until then, Crawford will continue to play free concerts at the VPAC on most Saturdays at 10 a.m. through the end of May.
Patrons can watch his performances by bringing folding chairs or — in a nod to drive-in movies and the COVID-19 era — listen by parking their cars in the Venice High parking lot. Or they might even drive by and open up their car windows.
“All of the other carillons that you are going to see are in towers,” Crawford said. “The person up in the tower has no idea who’s downstairs. I give announcements. I talk to them. I see them. I wave at them. I answer their questions. It’s a very interactive thing. People honk their horns. It’s very festive.”
If you’re driving down Tamiami Trail with windows open, Crawford believes you can hear his bells. Passersby would hardly believe the sound that emits from 48 bronze bells (weighing four tons) encased in a three-ton structure that holds them.
Crawford’s carillon was manufactured in 1990 in The Netherlands. He purchased it in 2018 for several hundred thousand dollars. It previously was on wheels. It had been one of only three mobile carillons in the Western Hemisphere.
Crawford created a festival so that special guest performers from around the world can come to Florida December through March and perform on each of Florida’s four carillons. Crowds of 100-300 people attended recent Venice performances.
Anyone interested in learning how to play a carillon should should know how to read music for the piano or organ.
“That’s probably the best preparation to learn the carillon,” he said. “I want to get into the high school and see if I can find some students who might be interested in learning how to play.”
Students with a trained ear might find their first carillon lesson revelatory. Carillon bells are manufactured with a complex shape, Crawford says, and they sound mournful to some people, or out of tune.
“I have to assure musicians, especially those who have really good ears … that the bells are well-tuned,” he said. “It’s just a different kind of tuning than you will hear in a traditional instrument.”
Crawford says he’d like to extend his outreach to middle schools, and encourage them to bring the students over on a field trip to see him play the carillon.
“It’s a constant job of promoting,” he said. “This is a memorial to my father and I want to keep it going.”
