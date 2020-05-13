Jannah Striplin

Navy Petty Officer Third Class Jannah Striplin, left, from Venice, receives a plaque from Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier recently after being recognized as Camp Lemonnier’s Active Duty Blue Jacket of the Quarter. Camp Lemonnier is in eastern African near the Red Sea.

 PHOTO BY U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY PETTY OFFICER 2ND CLASS MARQUIS WHITEHEAD

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti — A Venice native is being honored for her work at a base in eastern Africa near the Red Sea.

Navy Petty Officer Third Class Jannah Striplin is a hospital corpsman in the Navy.

She was lauded as Camp Lemonnier’s Active Duty Blue Jacket of the Quarter, according to a news release from the U.S. Navy.

Camp Lemonnier is a base that helps ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.

