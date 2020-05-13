CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti — A Venice native is being honored for her work at a base in eastern Africa near the Red Sea.
Navy Petty Officer Third Class Jannah Striplin is a hospital corpsman in the Navy.
She was lauded as Camp Lemonnier’s Active Duty Blue Jacket of the Quarter, according to a news release from the U.S. Navy.
Camp Lemonnier is a base that helps ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.
