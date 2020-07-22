It’s another Top 10 finish for the livability of Venice.
The city finished third in the 10best.com Best Coastal Small Towns contest.
10best.com partners with USA Today on a variety of articles and contests involving travel and lifestyle. The initial Top 20 list was made by its experts and the Top 10 was determined by popular vote.
According to the website, the best small, coastal town is Chincoteague, Virginia, — best known for the children’s book about Chincoteague ponies called “Misty of Chincoteague” from 1947, and the subsequent 1961 movie “Misty” filmed in the the town.
No. 2 was Bayfield, Wisconsin, which is called the “gateway to Apostle Islands National Lakeshore” along Lake Superior.
As voting began about two months ago, Venice was in the Top 20, but it quickly moved to the Top 5, where it stayed.
“People love Venice because of its beautiful and unique historic downtown, our beautiful beaches and our wonderful people,” Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod said. “The city has some of the greatest volunteers. Venice is a place that people fall in love with. I know personally from my own experience and from talking to hundreds of other people.”
Other city promoters also were pleased, though not surprised, by Venice’s placement.
“Those types of contests are exciting and it brings a new level of awareness to Venice, and we’re always happy to share our beautiful town with people who want to come by and visit us,” Venice MainStreet CEO Kara Morgan said.
