Hodges

“Mother Nature” a 16 inch by 20 inch oil on linen has been accepted into the Oil Painters of America “Virtual Juried” Salon Show Aug. 13 to Oct. 3. To learn more go to oilpaintersofamerica.com/events.

PAINTING BY HODGES SOILEAU

 PAINTING BY HODGES SOILEAU

Hodges Soileu of Venice has had a painting accepted in the Oil Painters of America virtual show, which will run from Aug. 13 to Oct. 3 at oilpaintersofamerica.com/events.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments