NORTH PORT — A Venice priest starts this week at North Port’s San Pedro Catholic Church.
The Rev. Tom Carzon replaces Pat Organ, the pastor who spent nearly 32 years at San Pedro. Organ, known as Father Pat, died in June.
Carzon was parochial vicar for the last year at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. He is an Oblates of the Virgin Mary priest, having served previously in Denver and Boston.
The Oblates of the Virgin Mary were approved by Pope Leo XII on Sept. 1, 1826, the group’s website notes. Oblates means “offering.”
Carzon is officially welcomed at Sunday services. He was at parish offices Monday.
Organ left a legacy that his successor understood as “big shoes to fill. It is a great honor and I’m excited to be in North Port,” Carzon said.
Organ’s sudden death stunned North Port, as his tenure stretched over thousands of christenings and burials, of bedside visits and charity golf swings.
His final Sunday message in April drew a standing ovation. He also delivered a moving eulogy in the death by suicide of a North Port police officer weeks before his own death.
“There’s confusion, second-guessing and religious anxiety,” with such a sudden death, he had said in April remarks about Detective Anthony Cornine.
“Suicide is an illness, not a sin,” he had added. “May he now rest in peace.”
Before ordination in Ireland in 1971, Organ had considered police work. But God had another plan, he said.
“There was a draw (to the priesthood) that I couldn’t explain. I didn’t want to hear that voice at all, but I guess the Holy Spirit is stronger than me,” he said.
In announcing his retirement in a San Pedro newsletter, Organ wrote: “This was not easy for me.” He was 77 at his death.
In an announcement letter dated Thursday, Diocese of Venice Bishop Frank J. Dewane urged San Pedro parishioners to look forward.
“I appreciate this has not been easy for many of you,” he wrote. “Pray for Father as he assumes the responsibility as your new pastor.”
Carzon is suburban Detroit native, the youngest of six kids, he said Monday. He will be joined by another Oblate priest ordained this month.
Carzon brings a warm and welcoming style to his new church home, said Kathy Quigley, a volunteer and parishioner at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
San Pedro’s congregation “is blessed,” she said. “And we’re blessed he’s still close.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
