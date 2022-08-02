Venice pastor at San Pedro, successor to North Port priest

The Rev. Tom Carzon is the new pastor at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port. He started work Monday.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — A Venice priest starts this week at North Port’s San Pedro Catholic Church.

The Rev. Tom Carzon replaces Pat Organ, the pastor who spent nearly 32 years at San Pedro. Organ, known as Father Pat, died in June.


Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments