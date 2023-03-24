Preps calendar Venice preps calendar Staff reports Mar 24, 2023 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Maeve Eckerman, Venice Amadeusz Knop, Venice Venice celebrates their State Championship after defeating Hagerty for the title on November 12. gondolier file photos by Tom O’Neill Venice pitcher Jobe Fish strikes out a Braden River batter in Monday night’s home game. gondolier photo by justin fennell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Venice Sports BriefsA parade Saturday honors the 2022 Venice High School volleyball team, which won its sixth volleyball state championship.They defeated Hagerty (Oviedo) at Polk State College-Winter Haven Health Center. State champion swimmers Maeve Eckerman and Amadeusz Knop will also be lauded.At the state meet in November, Eckerman won the 100 backstroke. At the state championship in November, Knop won the 200 medley and 100 backstroke competition.The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, from Venice High — staging starts at 11 a.m.The Parade of Champions heads down Milan Avenue East then turns onto Nokomis Avenue before turning on Venice Avenue as it heads to the Centennial Park gazebo.SATURDAY, MARCH 25Baseball• Out-of-Door at Venice (Veterans’ Night), 5 p.m.Softball• Venice vs. West Port (Ocala event), 10 a.m.• Venice vs. South Sumter (Ocala event), 2 p.m.Boys volleyball• Venice at St. Cloud tournamentWater polo• Venice at Miami tournament Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
