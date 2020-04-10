Editor’s note: When this story was commissioned two months ago, no one knew that it was an idea that might have proven useful during the COVID-19 pandemic which has since closed traditional houses of worship.
How would you like to go to church in your bathing suit or in just shorts and a T-shirt?
Or would it be convenient to bring your children to a worship service in their pajamas?
And, if you have trouble hearing, wouldn’t you like to be able to increase the volume of the choir or minister by turning a dial?
Believe it or not, this was all possible in March 1954 when the Venice-Nokomis Presbyterian Church (now Venice Presbyterian) opened its new “Drive-In Church” on the Rialto in downtown Venice.
With meager funds, the fledgling 35-member congregation purchased eight and a half acres of pine-covered property, which had been part of the former Venice Army Air Base.
A permanent structure, however, was out of the question at the time. Taking advantage of the pleasant spring weather, members approved the novel idea of an outdoor, wooden, two-story structure where parishioners and vacationers alike could watch the service from the comfort of their own autos — imitating the new, popular drive-in movie theaters appearing in nearby cities.
The bottom floor of the building housed the church school — while the upper floor held the pulpit, organ and choir. The structure backed onto a garden sanctuary, and the front was equipped with sliding glass doors, which were opened during services. Worshipers drove onto the grounds and parked facing the worship center at designated speaker locations.
If necessary, ushers helped each driver attach the speaker to his open window and later appeared at each car window with collection plates during the service.
While novel in design, all was not always rosy. When asked for her memories of the original church, one early member admitted that the speakers often had to be shaken to operate — or the attendee would have to move his car to an operable speaker space. With the need to keep the windows open, both bees and mosquitoes often invaded during the service.
On rainy days, the organ would often get wet, which caused it to issue a blood-curdling wail after only a few chords.
One mother expressed concern her child might fall off the upper level when performing in the children’s choir, with mom unable to help from her car. Another disadvantage was the isolation of each family from the rest of the congregation, which held greetings and conversations at a minimum before and after services.
Nonetheless, the novel, Florida laid-back atmosphere did have its fans, as parishioners could go from the service directly to the beach. Others could enjoy a picnic lunch and casual visit with friends on some of the picnic tables and benches situated around the property — if one didn’t mind the ever-present pine sap from the surrounding Florida pine forest.
So novel was the idea that it attracted national attention when LIFE magazine ran a three-page pictorial spread on the young church and its pastor, the young Rev. Robert White, in its April 18, 1955, issue.
Showcasing family groupings happily enjoying the service from the sanctity of their cars, the novel idea of six nattily-clad ushers affixing microphones to each car, and the white-robed children’s choir perched angelically above the filled parking lot, the article drew interested locals and tourists from around the country to the small church.
By 1957, with a growing membership and the obvious need for a more permanent structure for group events, construction began on Fellowship Hall — a 90- by 40-foot structure covered by an arch-domed roof, supported by wooden arches. The ends of the building were set with stained glass panels — with sliding glass doors on each side. When finally opened in 1959, the new structure was welcomed as a boon by the congregation — as it finally provided them with kitchen facilities, restrooms, offices and room dividers.
The permanent value of the new Fellowship Hall was realized only a year later, however, when Hurricane Donna raged across the state in 1960, from Miami to Nokomis—creating destruction on both coasts and overflowing Lake Okeechobee.
One of the local casualties was the tiny Venice-Nokomis Presbyterian drive-in church whose glass windows were taken out by the high winds. Concerned parishioners quickly responded by replacing the glass, and services went on as before. It seemed, however, that the dear little drive-in church was destined for destruction — as Hurricane Alma issued the same dire warning two years later in 1962, and the insurance company refused to insure it further.
The death-knell of the dearly-beloved little structure moved services into the new Fellowship Hall, which was painstakingly re-modeled by a gift of $25,000 from parishioner, John B. Eichenauer. The new sanctuary was equipped with air conditioning, heating, and a new sound system and was proudly used for the first time on Sunday, Aug. 8, 1965.
After two considerable structural modifications, that original Fellowship Hall still serves as the sanctuary of Venice Presbyterian Church’s present congregation.
Although now uninsurable as a church, the dear little glass drive-in church was not destined to the rubble heap — as it was carefully disassembled and trucked off to Englewood—where it was transported by boat to Thornton Island in Charlotte County to become a “beach cottage.”
At Venice Presbyterian, the tiny original church is preserved only in photos, a tiny wooden model, one original microphone, and the cherished memory of the remaining original members and their descendants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.