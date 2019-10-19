VENICE — The Venice Presbyterian Church hosts a dedication at 11:30 a.m. today for Harmony Garden — started in memory of former parishioner Jack Hughes, who died in 2017.
According to a news release, the garden includes FreenotesWeenotes musical instruments.
Hughes served as a volunteer with the church’s “Buddy Break” program, under the national Nathaniel’s Hope organization for special needs kids and families.
It’s been a part of Venice since 2008 and takes place the third Saturday of each month for three-hours, “providing plenty of fun and activities for special needs kids, who are closely supervised and directed by trained volunteer ‘buddies,’” according to the news release.
“We are very excited to dedicate the new Harmony Garden and know Jack would be very pleased by this gift that will be enjoyed by VIP kids and the community at large for many years to come,” said Pastor Chris Romig. “Jack had a tender heart for young people with special needs. He loved these kids and their families, and the Buddy Break community loved him.”
Everyone is invited.
“We invite all of our buddies, special needs kids, parishioners and friends in the community to join us for this very special commemoration,” Romig said.
Hughes’ wife, Flora, serves on the church’s Buddy Break team with Bobbie Gilbert, Sheryl Morford and Genna Sarikoki. The program has 71 Buddy Break volunteers helping 31 children from Ellenton to North Port.
“If you have or know of a special needs child or family who would enjoy the opportunity to participate in our Buddy Break, we welcome all with open arms,” she said.
Training is provided for volunteers, along with background checks.
For more information about Venice Presbyterian Church’s Buddy Break program, call 941-488-2258 or visit buddybreak@venicepres.org. For more information on the instruments, visit www.freenotesharmonypark.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.