VENICE — The last time the Venice High football team played Riverview, the two teams were tied 7-7 at halftime on the way to an eventual Indians’ blowout win in the district final.
Hosting the Rams for a second time – this one in the regional semifinals – Venice didn’t allow Riverview to make it a competitive game at any point as it took a 56-0 halftime lead on the way to a 56-14 win on Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Venice (11-1) will host West Orange next Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in the regional championship.
“Our kids played great,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “I’m proud of them. We had all the makings of coming out and playing flat. Obviously we had a big win against them the first time, and it’s always concerning that a team would come out flat after that. They did a great job responding.
“We really put an emphasis on putting some points on the scoreboard in the first half.”
The Indians came out firing as it took just five plays to score a touchdown on their opening drive, finishing with a 30-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Browne to receiver Keyon Sears.
On Riverview’s first offensive play, quarterback Will Carter Jr. was intercepted by Indians safety Sage Youtzy, who returned the ball to the Rams 1-yard-line.
One play later, Venice running back Da’Marion Escort plunged into the end zone, and the Indians led, 14-0, less than two minutes into the game.
It only got worse for the Rams from there.
Indians running back Alvin Johnson III capped another drive with a 9-yard touchdown run, and one play later, the Rams fumbled the kickoff at their own 18.
Shortly after, Escort scored his second touchdown and Riverview was down, 28-0, with 5:42 to play in the first quarter.
Venice continued to pile on.
Safety Sirr Wilson intercepted Carter Jr. for an 80-yard pick-six, Sears recovered a fumble by teammate Jayshon Platt and ran it in for another score, Omari Hayes ran in a touchdown as the wildcat quarterback, and finally, freshman running back Jamarice Wilder scored on a 12-yard run with 22 seconds left before halftime.
Though Riverview would score touchdowns on back-to-back drives against the Indians second-string defense to open the second half, the rally was too little, too late.
“I think the most impressive thing was that we played with intensity and we were focused,” Peacock said. “We didn’t look at last game and think we could just roll our helmet out there and win.”
Key plays: The Indians didn’t need any help scoring, but the Rams gave it to them anyways. The Riverview kick returner stepped out of bounds at the two-yard line on its first kickoff return — leading to Youtzy’s interception and a short field for Venice.
Two kickoffs later, the Rams fumbled the ball and the Indians recovered on the way to a 28-0 advantage.
When Sears recovered Platt’s fumble at the goal line to go up, 42-0, midway through the second quarter, it showed that there was little that wouldn’t go the Indians’ way.
Key stats: Riverview couldn’t establish any sort of a rushing attack against Venice’s tough defensive front. The Rams rushed 38 times for 146 yards and a score — most of which came in the second half.
Venice, on the other hand, also rushed 38 times, but turned it into 210 yards and five scores.
What it means: There is no question which team is Sarasota County's best after Venice has dominated area competition. The Indians not only kept their season alive, but made it two straight playoff wins with a running clock.
Keeping that going against West Orange next week might not be as easy.
Quote: “They’ve been playing well all year. Even the first game, they didn’t really present anything we couldn’t handle.” — Peacock on his defense dominating Riverview twice this year
