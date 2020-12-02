VENICE — A Venice Regional Bayfront Health nurse was awarded the national 2020 Nursing Excellence Award from Community Health Systems from the hospital’s parent company, it announced.
Dawn Beardsley-Shortt has been a registered nurse at Venice Regional Bayfront Health for 32 years.
“Many very fine nurses were peer-nominated in hospitals throughout the CHS family, and we are proud that Dawn Beardsely-Shortt, our Venice Regional Nursing Excellence Award winner, was one of 10 nurses nationwide to be recognized with the top honor,” interim CEO Beryl Ramsey said in a news release. “Dawn demonstrates outstanding care, compassion, and superior service. She is a team player guiding patients through pre-surgery to post-operative care in our cardiac surgery program.”
Recognizing the World Health Organization has proclaimed 2020 “Year of the Nurse,”
CHS created the Nursing Excellence Award said in the new release it created the award “to honor the critical role nurses have played in treating patients throughout the COVID pandemic.”
The award was open to RNs and LPNs working “in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence,” it said
Beardsley-Shortt joined Venice Regional in 1988.
She has received nominations by peers “where she demonstrates excellence, including patient experience, working as a team player, mentoring the team, promoting health in the community and leading during crisis.”
Beardsley-Shortt received a cash prize along with what they deemed the quintessential book on nursing, which was written by Florence Nightingale in 1859.
“Dawn is a fine example of a nurse who goes above and beyond to improve patient satisfaction and ensure patients’ families are cared for during each level of care,” said Dr. Michael Bolanos. “She teaches patients about one of the most high-risk, stressful surgical procedures performed in the word. Dawn is a go-to performer in our cardiac surgery program, and without her it would not run as smoothly and efficiently as it does.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.