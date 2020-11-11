Dawn Beardsley-Shortt, a registered nurse at Venice Regional Bayfront Health for 32 years, has received a national 2020 Nursing Excellence Award from Community Health Systems, the hospital’s parent company.
“Many very fine nurses were peer-nominated in hospitals throughout the CHS family, and we are proud that Dawn Beardsely-Shortt, our Venice Regional Nursing Excellence Award winner, was one of 10 nurses nationwide to be recognized with the top honor,” said Beryl Ramsey, Interim CEO. “Dawn demonstrates outstanding care, compassion, and superior service. She is a team player guiding patients through pre-surgery to post-operative care in our cardiac surgery program.”
Recognizing that the World Health Organization has proclaimed 2020 “Year of the Nurse,” CHS created the Nursing Excellence Award to honor the critical role nurses have played in treating patients throughout the COVID pandemic. The award program was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.
Beardsley-Shortt, who joined Venice Regional in 1988, received numerous nominations by her peers who indicated multiple criteria where she demonstrates excellence, including patient experience, working as a team player, mentoring the team, promoting health in the community, and leading during crisis.
In addition to receiving the Nursing Excellence Award itself, Beardsley-Shortt received a cash prize and the quintessential book on nursing, written by Florence Nightingale in 1859, that remains relevant to today’s modern nursing attitudes and skills.
“Dawn is a fine example of a nurse who goes above and beyond to improve patient satisfaction and ensure patients’ families are cared for during each level of care,” said Michael Bolanos, M.D., a cardiothoracic surgeon with Gulf Coast Medical Group Cardiothoracic Services. “She teaches patients about one of the most high-risk, stressful surgical procedures performed in the world. Dawn is a go-to performer in our cardiac surgery program, and without her it would not run as smoothly and efficiently as it does.”
