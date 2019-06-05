A Canadian publisher, Digital Fiction, has released Venice resident Vince Scarsella’s ninth novel, “Mind Plague.”
The dystopian novel chronicles the travails of Franklin Strock, the survivor of a plague that caused almost everyone to lose their ability to think and remember. Dystopian novels explore the dark side of humanity and include works such as “A Clockwork Orange” and “The Hunger Games.”
Digital Fiction has published eight other Scarsella novels, including “The Anonymous Man” and its sequel, “Still Anonymous” as well as “Lawyers Gone Bad,” “Personal Injuries,” and “Winning Is Everything,” of the Lawyers Gone Bad Series; “Escape From the Psi Academy,” and “Return To The Psi Academy,” from Scarsella’s young adult fantasy series, which also includes “Psi Wars!” and “The Messiah.”
Digital also has published a collection of Scarsella’s crime short stories in “Unusual Suspects” and the young adult novella, “Within A Dream.”
In addition to his string of novels, the author has penned numerous stories which have been published in magazines and anthologies.
His play, “Practical Time Travel” was staged on May 12 in IslandWalk in the West Villages, after a weekend run in Lakeland in January. Another play by Scarsella, “Hate Crime,” was staged in Buffalo, New York, in September 2015, and again in March 2019, by the Cause Theatre at the College of Southern Maryland.
After a long career working as a prosecutor and disciplinary counsel for state agencies in upstate New York, in 2011, Scarsella and his wife of 40 years, Rosanne, moved to Florida. They now reside in Venice.
In addition to writing novels, plays and short stories, Scarsella is an adjunct professor at Polk State College, teaching online courses in business law. The Scarsellas have three children and six grandchildren.
“Mind Plague” and Vince’s other novels and writings are available for purchase either in print or digital formats at Amazon.com or through his web site: vincent scarsella.webs.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.