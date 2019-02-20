With the 2019 season in full swing it is opportune to assist readers in providing detailed lists of the restaurants in Venice, Nokomis and Osprey.

The area covered is south from Blackburn Point Road along U.S. 41 to Woodmere Park Boulevard along Jacaranda Boulevard to Interstate 75, Knights Trail, north on I-75 to a line west to Blackburn Point Road. This is the start of the annual review of restaurants for the new year.

Here are more than 30 choices of menus range from Turkish Greek to Peruvian, Swiss to Japanese, Thai to Columbian, Chinese to Mexican, Asian to British. Often the international cuisines are combined with American. Italian Restaurants will be listed separately. Most restaurants also offer American dishes. Any omissions please email rogerbutton@verizon.net and they will be published in the weekly Businews column.

Restaurants serving International Cuisines:

Baiyoke, 1829 S. Tamiami Trail. Thai

Bodrum Turkish & Greek Restaurant, 225 W. Miami Ave. Turkish & Greek

British Open Pub, 367 Jacaranda Boulevard. British

Bushido Sushi, 125 West Venice Ave. Japanese

Café Longet, 239 West Miami Ave. French

Canton Chinese Restaurant, 101 Shamrock Blvd. Chinese

Chaz51 Café & Coffee House, 103 Triple Diamond Blvd. Caribbean

Chicano’s, 1185 U.S. 41 Bypass. Mexican.

Chili’s Grill & Bar, 4289 S. Tamiami Trail. Mexican.

China Jade, 521 S. Tamiami Trail. Chinese

China King, 1455 Laurel Rd, E. Chinese.

China One, 1192 Jacaranda Blvd. Chinese.

China Tokyo Restaurant, 549 U.S. 41 Bypass, N. Chinese and Japanese

China Wok, 1455 E. Venice Ave, Suite 204. Chinese.

Cote’ France French Bistro, 218 W. Tampa Ave. French.

Croissant & Company, 323 W. Venice Ave. French

Da Vinci German Restaurant, 1080 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. German

Healthy Roses Organic Bakery, 525 E. Venice Ave. Venezuelan

Kumo Japanese Steak House, 1657 U.S. 41 Bypass. Japanese

Le Petite Jardin Café, 1500 E. Venice Ave. French

Les Portales Mexican Flavors, 1092 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Mexican

Mi Pueblo Restaurant, 530 U.S. 41 Bypass, S. Mexican

Mojos Real Cuban, 1617 U.S. 41 Bypass, Unit 1. Cuban

New China Chinese Restaurant, 1089 Tamiami Trail, N., Nokomis. Chinese

Panda Express, 4201 S. Tamiami Trail. Chinese

Ping’s Ichiban Steak House, 345 Commercial Court. Asian

Plaza Mexico Restaurant, 405 U.S.41 Bypass, N. Mexican

Popi’s Place on the Isle, 648 S. Tamiami Trail. some Greek

The Sand Trap Sports Bar & Grill, 4145 S. Tamiami Trail. Thai

Shogun Japanese Steakhouse, 1219 U.S. 41 Bypass. Japanese

Thai Bistro, 537 E. Venice Ave. Thai

The Star Thai & Sushi Venice, 531 U.S. 41 Bypass. Thai

Tikka Indian Restaurant, 525A U.S. 41 Bypass. Indian

Tomatillo’s Fresh Mex, 339 Commercial Court. Mexican

