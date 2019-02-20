With the 2019 season in full swing it is opportune to assist readers in providing detailed lists of the restaurants in Venice, Nokomis and Osprey.
The area covered is south from Blackburn Point Road along U.S. 41 to Woodmere Park Boulevard along Jacaranda Boulevard to Interstate 75, Knights Trail, north on I-75 to a line west to Blackburn Point Road. This is the start of the annual review of restaurants for the new year.
Here are more than 30 choices of menus range from Turkish Greek to Peruvian, Swiss to Japanese, Thai to Columbian, Chinese to Mexican, Asian to British. Often the international cuisines are combined with American. Italian Restaurants will be listed separately. Most restaurants also offer American dishes. Any omissions please email rogerbutton@verizon.net and they will be published in the weekly Businews column.
Restaurants serving International Cuisines:
Baiyoke, 1829 S. Tamiami Trail. Thai
Bodrum Turkish & Greek Restaurant, 225 W. Miami Ave. Turkish & Greek
British Open Pub, 367 Jacaranda Boulevard. British
Bushido Sushi, 125 West Venice Ave. Japanese
Café Longet, 239 West Miami Ave. French
Canton Chinese Restaurant, 101 Shamrock Blvd. Chinese
Chaz51 Café & Coffee House, 103 Triple Diamond Blvd. Caribbean
Chicano’s, 1185 U.S. 41 Bypass. Mexican.
Chili’s Grill & Bar, 4289 S. Tamiami Trail. Mexican.
China Jade, 521 S. Tamiami Trail. Chinese
China King, 1455 Laurel Rd, E. Chinese.
China One, 1192 Jacaranda Blvd. Chinese.
China Tokyo Restaurant, 549 U.S. 41 Bypass, N. Chinese and Japanese
China Wok, 1455 E. Venice Ave, Suite 204. Chinese.
Cote’ France French Bistro, 218 W. Tampa Ave. French.
Croissant & Company, 323 W. Venice Ave. French
Da Vinci German Restaurant, 1080 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. German
Healthy Roses Organic Bakery, 525 E. Venice Ave. Venezuelan
Kumo Japanese Steak House, 1657 U.S. 41 Bypass. Japanese
Le Petite Jardin Café, 1500 E. Venice Ave. French
Les Portales Mexican Flavors, 1092 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Mexican
Mi Pueblo Restaurant, 530 U.S. 41 Bypass, S. Mexican
Mojos Real Cuban, 1617 U.S. 41 Bypass, Unit 1. Cuban
New China Chinese Restaurant, 1089 Tamiami Trail, N., Nokomis. Chinese
Panda Express, 4201 S. Tamiami Trail. Chinese
Ping’s Ichiban Steak House, 345 Commercial Court. Asian
Plaza Mexico Restaurant, 405 U.S.41 Bypass, N. Mexican
Popi’s Place on the Isle, 648 S. Tamiami Trail. some Greek
The Sand Trap Sports Bar & Grill, 4145 S. Tamiami Trail. Thai
Shogun Japanese Steakhouse, 1219 U.S. 41 Bypass. Japanese
Thai Bistro, 537 E. Venice Ave. Thai
The Star Thai & Sushi Venice, 531 U.S. 41 Bypass. Thai
Tikka Indian Restaurant, 525A U.S. 41 Bypass. Indian
Tomatillo’s Fresh Mex, 339 Commercial Court. Mexican
