The Venice Sail and Power Squadron teamed up again with the Venice Police Department for Toys for Blue Santa.
The annual effort collects food and toys for Venice families in need.
“This year the Squadron donated $500 in lieu of toys to the Blue Santa Drive,” the squadron said in an email.
The money will be used to purchase food, it noted.
Venice Sail and Power Squadron’s Past Cmdr. Joseph Hughes and Cmdr. John Russo presented it to Paul Joyce, of the Venice Marine Police, at the Venice Police Station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.