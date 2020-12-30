Venice Police and Venice Sail and Power Squadron

From left, Venice Police Officer Paul Freeman, Venice Sail and Power Squadron Cmdr. John Russo, Venice Police Capt. Thorpe, Venice Sail and Power Squadron Past Cmdr. Joseph Hughes and Venice Police Officer Paul Joyce take part in a recent check presentation for Toys for Blue Santa.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The Venice Sail and Power Squadron teamed up again with the Venice Police Department for Toys for Blue Santa.

The annual effort collects food and toys for Venice families in need.

“This year the Squadron donated $500 in lieu of toys to the Blue Santa Drive,” the squadron said in an email.

The money will be used to purchase food, it noted.

Venice Sail and Power Squadron’s Past Cmdr. Joseph Hughes and Cmdr. John Russo presented it to Paul Joyce, of the Venice Marine Police, at the Venice Police Station.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments