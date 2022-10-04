SARASOTA — Some Sarasota County Schools will be open as early as Monday; however, others — those in Englewood and North Port — will take a little longer, county officials at a news conference Tuesday.
The district will open in two phases.
Taylor Ranch Elementary and Venice Middle and all schools to the north will open Monday, Superintendent Brennan Asplen said.
Schools in North Port and Englewood will take a little longer, possibly the following week, Asplen said.
All of the district’s schools had some kind of water damage, and many had wind damage, but no school was completely destroyed, officials said.
Heron Creek is probably in the worst shape of all the schools, but it will be back, said Chuck Maniglia, information officer for the school district.
Facilities teams have completed damage assessments for all campuses and have begun the next phase of their work, recovery, said facilities chief Jody Dumas. Crews have been doing repairs and cleanup at every campus.
Water damage has been a big issue. Without power, there’s no air conditioning. That can lead to mold problems, Dumas said.
“Our policy for mold is, if in doubt, cut it out,” Dumas said.
Besides damage cleanup, old food must be removed from cafeterias.
In addition to sustaining direct storm damage, 14 of the districts served as shelters for hurricane refugees.
The schools will need to be thoroughly cleaned before they can reopen. Debris will be piled up and out of the way before students get there.
Every building on every campus may not be open, Dumas said. But, provisions will be made for full education. For instance, if a cafeteria isn't ready to open, plans will be made to provide for school meals, he said.
"We won't open until everything is safe for kids and staff to be there," Dumas said.
Two schools are still serving as shelters: Venice High for the general public and Tatum Elementary for special needs people. Those shelters will close Friday, Asplen said.
"We want to get crews in there and get them cleaned up so they can open ASAP," he said.
Asplen said electrical power — which is essential to cleaning up and opening schools — has been a problem. As of Tuesday, four of the district's schools were still without power.
School buses would be back up and running their routes for the open schools by Monday, Asplen said. Drivers would be testing out their routes over the next few days.
Families who don't use buses should use care in getting children to school. Neighborhoods are unsafe in many places, with debris and water on roads and sidewalks, and traffic signals not working in some places.
SCHOOL STAFF
The Sarasota County School system has help for school employees, officials said.
"We've had a lot of employees affected by this storm. We appreciate our employees and we need them in our schools to open up for our students," Asplen said.
School employees can find out where help is available by visiting the school district's website, www.sarasotacountyschools.net, said Bonnie Penner, assistant superintendent.
The district can help employees get help filing insurance claims and getting help from federal, state and local sources.
"If you need something, ask. If you have something to give, then give," she said.
MENTAL HEALTH
Mental health counselors are available at VHS and at Tatum Elementary shelters this week. Counselors will be available for staff and students at each school when they open.
Staff can get mental health counseling through Teledoc as well.
Mobile Response Teams will also be available, particularly in South County. Call 941-413-6163 24 hours a day, seven days a week for help. People in crisis can text here4U to 741741 to get with someone immediately.
ACADEMICS
The district's principals and teachers will be working on getting students back on the learning track with instructional continuity, said Chris Renouf, assistant superintendent and chief academic officer.
"We want to identify the personalized needs of each student and family when they come back," he said.
ATHLETICS
School officials will meet with athletic directors Wednesday to determine how sports will come back. Asplen said his team would be checking facilities, the status of other districts and schedules to determine what can happen.
EMERGENCY POWERS
Sarasota County School Board members unanimously approved an emergency declaration Tuesday during a brief emergency meeting at The Landings in Sarasota.
The measure gives Superintendent Brennan Asplen the ability to approve purchases for damages caused by Hurricane Ian.
This is meant to streamline the recovery process as large, unbudgeted expenses would normally require School Board approval.
