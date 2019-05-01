Great food, incredible music and total relaxation are the themes of the third annual Venice Seafood & Music Festival on May 3-5 at Centennial Park in downtown Venice.
The event begins Friday at 4 p.m. Produced by Paragon Festivals and Venice MainStreet with the Humane Society of Sarasota County as a special guest, the festival grows into its third year in downtown Venice.
This year, with the road work just about complete in downtown Venice, there is even more cause for celebration.
While it is earmarked as a seafood festival, there also will be food for meat eaters and vegans. It will be cooked fresh on site.
Add to your main course from a wide variety of side dishes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and of course — desserts. Enjoy your meal relaxing to the captivating sounds of live musical performances on stage by some of Florida’s and the region’s top musical talents.
Friday evening enjoy Ocean’s Eleven Big Band (Big Band, jazz, swing), The Sarasota Steel Pan Band (Caribbean) and Offshore Riot (rock, reggae). Saturday enjoy performances by The Billy Rice Band (country rock), Kettle of Fish (blues, rock reggae), CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion (blues, soul, roots), the Bob Marley Tribute Band featuring Yvad (reggae) and Fleetwood Max (Fleetwood Mac tribute band). Finish your relaxation on Sunday with performances by Unlimited Devotion (Grateful Dead inspired), Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio (rock, soul) and the Johnny Diamond Band (dance, pop, rock).
During breaks between performances, enjoy shopping a marketplace of arts and crafts, gourmet food items and specialty products.
While at the event, the Humane Society will have its “Big Mac” mobile adoption center on site. Take a few moments to stop by and say “hi” to the dedicated staff and meet their extended family of friends awaiting adoption. Find a new companion and lend support to a wonderful and compassionate organization.
Mark your calendar, May 3-5 at Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave., in Venice.
Hours: Friday 4-10 p.m, Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
