Venice sports briefs STAFF REPORT Sep 6, 2022 Golf matches rained outThe Venice High boys and girls golf teams both had their matches cancelled due to lightning on Tuesday afternoon. Each team is scheduled to play next on Thursday afternoon -- the boys on the road against Cardinal Mooney and Sarasota and the girls at home against Sarasota and North Port.Venice youth wrestling clubClub practice begins Sept. 12 and practices will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m in the Venice High wrestling room.Club membership is $100 for the whole year and $50 for a second child. Every athlete will need an AAU card in order to participate. They can be ordered on aausports.org.Anyone with questions can contact coach Jeremie Cook at 941-600-8277.
