Playoff tickets for baseball and softball
Tickets for both the softball and baseball playoffs will be sold only at the respective ticket booths.
Tickets will no longer be available online starting Monday, April 26.
For more information, contact the Venice High athletic office at (941) 488-6726.
Girls golf tournament in need of sponsorsThe Venice High School girls golf team booster club is sponsoring a scramble golf tournament Saturday, May 15, at Waterford Golf Club.
The tournament is presently sold out with over 200 golfers participating.
If someone is willing to sponsor a hole-sign advertisement, donate a prize, or give a cash donation, they can contact booster president Drew Ireland at VHSgirlsgolfboosters@gmail.com.
Girls tennis to host regional final The Venice High girls tennis team will play the winner of today’s regional semifinal match of Plant vs. Riverview on Thursday at the Venice High tennis courts for the regional title.
The match is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
Girls lacrosse in regional finalThe Venice High girls lacrosse team will be playing Newsome on Thursday night at 7 at Powell-Davis Stadium in the regional final.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.