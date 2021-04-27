Girls golf tournament
in need of sponsorsThe Venice High School girls golf team booster club is sponsoring a scramble golf tournament Saturday, May 15, at Waterford Golf Club.
The tournament is presently sold out with over 200 golfers participating.
If someone is willing to sponsor a hole-sign advertisement, donate a prize, or give a cash donation, they can contact booster president Drew Ireland at VHSgirlsgolfboosters@gmail.com.
Boys weightlifting takes fourth at state meetThe Venice High boys weightlifting team won its district and region before placing fourth in the 3A state tournament this past weekend.
The Indians were led by second-place finisher Jacob Papantonakis (495-pound total lift) of the 139-pound weight class, third-place finisher David Raney (665-pound lift) of the unlimited weight class, third-place finisher Logan Ballard (565 pounds) of the 183-pound weight class, fifth-place finisher Damon Wilson (635 pounds) of the 238-pound weight class and seventh-place finisher Rylan Kriska (350 pounds) of the 119-pound weight class.
Playoff tickets for baseball and softballTickets for both the softball and baseball playoffs will be sold only at the respective ticket booths. Tickets are no longer be available online.
For more information, contact the Venice High athletic office at 941-488-6726.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.