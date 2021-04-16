Softball pummels Manatee
Four Venice softball players hit home runs in a 13-3 run-rule win over Manatee on Thursday night.
Micaela Hartman, Jordan O’Brien, Kayleigh Roper and Bri Weimer each hit homers as the Lady Indians totaled 17 hits.
Venice (19-3) will host Lemon Bay on Monday at 7 p.m.
Girls golf tournament in need of sponsors
The Venice High School girls golf team booster club is sponsoring a scramble golf tournament Saturday, May 15 at Waterford Golf Club.
The tournament is presently sold out with over 200 golfers participating.
If someone is willing to sponsor a hole-sign advertisement, donate a prize, or give a cash donation, they can contact booster president Drew Ireland at VHSgirlsgolfboosters@gmail.com.
Baseball team to host Cougars tonight
The Indians (14-6, No. 5 in FL) will host Cardinal Mooney tonight at 6 p.m. as they prepare for the final week of the regular season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.