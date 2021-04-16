Softball pummels Manatee 

Four Venice softball players hit home runs in a 13-3 run-rule win over Manatee on Thursday night.

Micaela Hartman, Jordan O’Brien, Kayleigh Roper and Bri Weimer each hit homers as the Lady Indians totaled 17 hits.

Venice (19-3) will host Lemon Bay on Monday at 7 p.m.

Girls golf tournament in need of sponsors


The Venice High School girls golf team booster club is sponsoring a scramble golf tournament Saturday, May 15 at Waterford Golf Club.

The tournament is presently sold out with over 200 golfers participating.

If someone is willing to sponsor a hole-sign advertisement, donate a prize, or give a cash donation, they can contact booster president Drew Ireland at VHSgirlsgolfboosters@gmail.com.

Baseball team to host Cougars tonight

The Indians (14-6, No. 5 in FL) will host Cardinal Mooney tonight at 6 p.m. as they prepare for the final week of the regular season.

