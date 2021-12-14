Girls basketball

splits pair of gamesThe Venice girls basketball team lost to Riverview, 82-47, on Monday night before rebounding with a 42-37 win over DeSoto County on Tuesday night.

Jayda Lanham led Venice in the loss to the Rams with 15 points, eight rebounds and five steals while Magdalena Daukaus added nine points.

Makenna Wright scored eight on Tuesday night as she led the Lady Indians in a balanced effort.

Venice (5-4) will host North Port on Friday night at 7.

Boys basketball beats SarasotaThe Venice boys basketball team won its second game of the season on Tuesday night as it beat the Sailors, 61-50, at Sarasota.

Still missing several key players due to the football playoffs, Venice has now won two of its past three as it has appeared to turn the corner after an 0-3 start.

Venice (2-4) will play at North Port on Thursday night at 7.

