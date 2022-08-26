The Venice High boys golf team opened the fall season with its annual John Ryan Invitational at Capri Isles on Monday morning.
Split up into two teams — Venice Green and Venice White — the Indians showcased their depth, with the Green team finishing sixth and the White team finishing eighth out of 17 teams.
Gulf Coast took first place in the tournament with a four-man team score of 291 (averaging 72.75 strokes per 18 holes) while Venice Green carded a 326 and Venice White carded a 331.
Chapin Smith shot a team-low 75 to lead Venice Green while Griffen McCarron shot a 77 to lead Venice White.
Venice will play again Wednesday as it hosts North Port at 3:30 p.m.
Girls golf opens with loss at Lemon BayThe Venice High girls golf team began its season this past Wednesday with a match against the Lady Mantas at Lemon Bay Golf Club in Englewood, losing to Lemon Bay, 178-198.
Hayli Snaer (45), Jenna Stylos (45) and Lilly Lapczynski (46) led Venice, but no other Lady Indians broke 60 on the day.
Lemon Bay, meanwhile, was tough to beat as Sophia Stiwich shot a medalist round of 36 while Rene Gillis (44), Haley Hall (48) and Madison Hanson (50) rounded out the scoring for the Mantas.
Venice (0-1) will next play in the St. John’s Invitational next Thursday morning at 7:30.
