Venice sports briefs
STAFF REPORT
Sep 2, 2022

Boys golf finishes second at Invitational
The Venice boys golf team finished in second place out of 10 teams as play finished early this Thursday in the St. John Neumann Invitational at Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples.

Senior Chapin Beach-Smith led the Indians with a 73 — one of the few participants to finish — good enough for a 5th-place individual finish.

Venice will play three times next week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday as it hits the heart of its schedule.

Girls golf finishes second in tri-match
The Venice girls golf team shot a 195 on Tuesday, beating Sarasota by 56 strokes, but losing to Out-of-Door Academy by 14 strokes at Serenoa Golf Club. Lilly Lapczynski shot a team-low 43, including a 28-foot birdie putt from the fringe on Hole 4.

Venice will be back in action next week with a two-match week.

Venice youth wrestling club
Club practice begins Sept. 12 and practices will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m in the Venice High wrestling room.

Club membership is $100 for the whole year and $50 for a second child. Every athlete will need an AAU card in order to participate. They can be ordered on aausports.org.

Anyone with questions can contact coach Jeremie Cook at 941-600-8277.
