to Venice baseballCreated in 2012 to honor the memory of longtime Venice High School supporter Colonel Jack Dundas, Veterans Night has been on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
The Indians will take on Cardinal Mooney on Saturday, April 23 with the festivities set to begin at 5 p.m.
Colonel Dundas was a 27-year veteran of three wars and was wounded seven times in those three wars: three times at the Battle of the Bulge, twice in Korea and twice in Vietnam. He retired to Venice in 1967 and during baseball season he was at the field for not only all the games, but virtually every practice.
He passed away in 2011, and the 2012 team dedicated their season to him — a season which ended in Venice’s second state championship and gave birth to a Venice baseball tradition.
Every veteran and their spouse will enter free of charge, be given a barbecue meal (while supplies last) and a token of appreciation. They will also participate in a pre-game ceremony on the field.
Boys and girls lacrosse lose at NaplesThe Venice boys and girls lacrosse teams both lost at Gulf Coast (Naples) in the district tournament this week.
The boys took a 15-1 loss in the district semifinals while the girls suffered a 17-7 loss in the district championship.
Softball senior night rescheduledFollowing the cancellation of Thursday night’s game against Lemon Bay, the Venice High softball team has rescheduled senior night to this Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Riverdale High.
