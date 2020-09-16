The Venice Symphony honored its retiring board chair Paul McCullough with an award for his years of service to the board of trustees.
McCullough, who remains on the board as chair emeritus, was scheduled to receive his award at the Venice Symphony’s annual meeting which was moved from in-person to virtual in May 2020.
In concern for the health and safety of symphony patrons, musicians, staff and guest artists and other factors related to COVID-19, The Venice Symphony Board of Trustees postponed the November 2020 to April 2021 concert season to 2021-22.
“Songs From the Stage and Screen” with Linda Eder and Patriotic Pops at CoolToday Park are scheduled to take place in May 2021.
2020-21 Season sponsors are Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Sarasota County Tourist Development tax revenues.
To learn about the symphony’s virtual programming visit venicesymphony.org.
