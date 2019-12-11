After a sold-out season premiere concert weekend, The Venice Symphony will present “A Very Merry Holiday Pops” Dec. 20-21, at the Venice Performing Arts Center. at Venice High School, 1 Indian Way, in Venice. Tickets are limited for the 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 21 concerts, with the best seats available for the 7:30 p.m. performance on Dec 21.
Led by music director Troy Quinn, the 76-member orchestra will perform a program featuring holiday classics, including “Carol of the Bells,” “Deck the Hall” and “O Holy Night,” overture from “The Nutcracker Suite,” film music from “Home Alone,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” “Polar Express,” and more, according to a news release.
For the first time, The Symphony welcomes Sarasota’s Key Chorale, led by artistic director Joseph Caulkins as guest soloist. More than 100 Chorus members will perform and lead the annual sing-along. For the second year, “Sleigh Ride” will be conducted by patrons who won that honor at The Symphony’s annual Gala. Members of The Venice Symphony Youth Orchestra Symphonic Strings will perform before Friday evening’s concert.
“The holiday concert is a cherished tradition for so many in our community and we don’t want anyone to miss it,” said Christine Kasten, executive director of The Venice Symphony. “While seating is limited for two of the concerts, we hope people take advantage of our additional Saturday night performance.”
The concert sponsor is Barbara Freeman and the Key Chorale Sponsors are Bill and Sara Gill. Season sponsors are Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Tourist Development Council of Sarasota County. The Symphony will also partner with The Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club to collect personal care items for the nonprofit organization Backpack Angels, which serves youth in need in South Sarasota County. Concertgoers may bring their donations to the concert or drop them off at The Venice Symphony office at 1515 South Tamiami Trail, Suite 7, in Venice, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays.
The Venice Symphony invites the public to attend its free Meet the Maestro Pre-Concert Talks at 6:30 p.m. before evening concerts and at 2:20 p.m. before afternoon concerts. These informative and casual talks are sponsored by Bank of America. No reservation or ticket is required.
