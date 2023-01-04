The Venice Symphony follows up its sold-out holiday concerts with “Night at the Museum,” Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 7 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Venice Performing Arts Center, One Indian Ave., in Venice.
Music director Troy Quinn promises it to be “the blockbuster of the season.”
The showpiece of the concert is the Symphony premier of Modest Mussorgsky’s stunning and powerful “Pictures at an Exhibition,” orchestrated by Maurice Ravel. Concertmaster Marcus Ratzenboeck performs the iconic and evocative violin solo in Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre.” Quinn, who has performed on soundtracks for television and film, will share “memories and firsthand experiences” as the orchestra plays movie favorites that he has worked on, including “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” and “A Night at the Museum.”
The concert is sponsored by Sean and Esther Kelly and season sponsors are Gulf Coast Community Foundation and proceeds from the Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax.
The Symphony will offer its popular and free Pre-Concert Talks at 6:30 p.m., before evening concerts and 2:30 p.m., before afternoon concerts. These insightful and entertaining programs featuring Quinn and guest artists, and moderated by Joseph Caulkins, are sponsored by FourThought Private Wealth in Venice.
The Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m. concert of “Night at the Museum” is part of The Venice Symphony’s popular Saturday Night Series. Discount packages are still available to this three-performance series that continues with the Saturday evening concerts of “Cinematic Romance” on Feb. 4 and “The Movie Maestro: A Tribute to John Williams” on Feb. 25.
The Venice Performing Arts Center is a state-of-the-art venue at Venice High School that offers 100 percent unobstructed seating, superior acoustics, free parking and free valet.
Tickets may be purchased at thevenicesymphony.org, by calling 941-207-8822, or visiting the Venice Symphony office at 700 US Highway 41 N., Suite 4 in Venice. Student tickets are always half-price and discounts are available to Florida teachers and groups of 10 or more.
Tickets are not sold at the Venice Performing Arts Center until the day of the concert, if the concert is not sold out.
