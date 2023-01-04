Marcus Ratzenboeck

Concertmaster Marcus Ratzenboeck performs the iconic and evocative violin solo in Camille Saint-Saëns’ Danse Macabre Jan. 6 and 7.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE SYMPHONY

The Venice Symphony follows up its sold-out holiday concerts with “Night at the Museum,” Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 7 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Venice Performing Arts Center, One Indian Ave., in Venice.

Music director Troy Quinn promises it to be “the blockbuster of the season.”


