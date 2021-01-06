Youth orchestra seeks string players

Andy Goodson, violinist with the Venice Symphony Youth Orchestra, participated in the youth group’s first rehearsal since the pandemic canceled the student group’s rehearsals. Those who could participate met outside wearing masks and honoring social distancing. Rehearsals will resume Jan. 8 at the high school, 1 Indian Way, Venice — with masks and social distancing.

VENICE — The Venice Symphony is seeking student musicians for its two string ensembles, it said in an announcement.

Rehearsals take place every Friday — restarting Jan. 8 — at Venice High School, 1 Indian Ave., in Venice.

According to the announcement, Symphonic Strings (eighth through 12th grades) rehearses from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and Concert Strings (third through eighth grades) rehearses from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Tuition is $40 monthly with scholarships available.

“Students wear masks and socially distance during rehearsals and performances in the community,” the group stated.

For more information, visit thevenicesymphony.org or email vsyo@thevenicesymphony.org.


