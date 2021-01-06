VENICE — The Venice Symphony is seeking student musicians for its two string ensembles, it said in an announcement.
Rehearsals take place every Friday — restarting Jan. 8 — at Venice High School, 1 Indian Ave., in Venice.
According to the announcement, Symphonic Strings (eighth through 12th grades) rehearses from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and Concert Strings (third through eighth grades) rehearses from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Tuition is $40 monthly with scholarships available.
“Students wear masks and socially distance during rehearsals and performances in the community,” the group stated.
For more information, visit thevenicesymphony.org or email vsyo@thevenicesymphony.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.