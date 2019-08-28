By SHARYN LONSDALE
Guest Writer
Tickets for single concerts for The Venice Symphony’s 2019-20 season are on sale at the box office, 1515 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 7, Venice, and after midnight online at: thevenicesymphony.org.
The Symphony’s 46th season kicks off with “Bohemian Beethoven” Nov. 15 as it celebrates the best in symphonic music from Dvorak to John Williams. Guest soloists this season include Sarasota’s Key Chorale, pianist Daniel Lebhardt and in March, Broadway star Linda Eder.
All seven concert weekends take place at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave. Season concert sponsors are Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Tourist Development Council of Sarasota County.
“I programmed my first season with The Symphony to appeal to those who know and love symphonic music and to those who have yet to discover the joy and wonder of hearing great music performed live by our outstanding orchestra,” said Troy Quinn, music director/conductor. “I believe every piece, from Beethoven’s Fifth to modern classics from the movies, will enthrall and entertain our audiences, while showcasing our extraordinary musicians.”
Ticket prices begin at $27. Packages of four to seven concerts are available now but must be purchased at the box office or by phone to qualify for the season discount. Student tickets are always half-price and discounts are available to groups of 10 or more.
Tickets also go on sale for “Saturday Night at the Symphony,” a three-concert package of the 7:30 p.m. performances of A Very Merry Holiday Pops (Dec. 21), Cosmic Convergence (Jan. 11) and Shaken Not Stirred: The Music of James Bond (Feb. 8), at 15 percent off the regular ticket price.
“We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response we’ve seen to Troy Quinn’s dynamic program,” said Christine Kasten, executive director of The Venice Symphony. “Season ticket sales have been strong, and we are especially excited to see so many people who are brand new to The Symphony.”
The Symphony will continue to offer its free pre-concert Meet the Maestro and Guests Talks at 6:30 p.m. before evening concerts and 2:30 p.m. before afternoon concerts. These insightful and entertaining programs are sponsored by Bank of America and are open to all. No ticket or reservation is required.
For more details and tickets, call 941-207-8822 or visit The Venice Symphony Office, 1515 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 7, in Venice, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday or at thevenicesymphony.org.
