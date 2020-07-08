Youth symphony rehearses

Members of the Venice Youth SYmphony have their first rehearsal since last March

PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE SYMPHONY

Seven members of The Venice Symphony Youth Orchestra Symphonic Strings Ensemble and VSYO Director Donna Smith, gathered a week ago for their first rehearsal since March.

The young musicians sported masks and observed social distancing as they played for an hour under the breezeway at Lakeside Lutheran Church in Venice. Several parents looked on as the group played music from “Carmen,” a piece by Mozart and more. The students all said they were happy to be back together. Smith said they will meet to practice again after the July 4 holiday.

To learn more about the VSYO and for information on auditions, email vsyo@thevenicesymphony.org. Audition packets for Symphonic Strings will be available online in early July.

