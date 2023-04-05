Boys tennis beats Green Wave
The Venice boys tennis team dominated Fort Myers on Monday, winning every set en route to an 18-0 record on the year.
The match took place at Boca Royale Tennis Club.
In the matches, at No. 1 singles, Venice senior David Siddons downed Fort Myers senior Philip Eastlund 6-1, 6-2; at No. 2 singles, Venice senior Josh Lim downed Fort Myers junior Gabe Schoefeld 6-1, 6-2; at No. 3 singles, Venice senior Seth Neitlich bested Fort Myers junior Ryan Bloom 6-1, 6-0; at No. 4 singles, Venice senior Aravind Rajeev defeated Fort Myers sophomore Joshua Kilpatrick 6-2, 6-2; and at No. 5 singles, Venice senior Pranav Mayor defeated Fort Myers senior Rahul Mathur 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles play, at No. 1 doubles, Venice seniors David Siddons and Seth Neitlich downed Fort Myers senior Philip Eastlund and sophomore Joshua Kilpatrick 6-0, 6-0; and at No. 2 doubles, Venice senior Josh Lim and junior Evan VanBuskirk bested Fort Myers juniors Gabe Schoefeld and Ryan Bloom 6-1, 6-1.
The Venice girls tennis team won their 17th match of the year Monday.
In the matches, at No. 1 Singles, Venice junior Weronika DeLong downed Fort Myers Gabriela Whitmer 6-0, 6-3; at No. 2 singles, Venice sophomore Christine Wu bested Fort Myers senior Elizabeth Kremenchuker 6-4, 6-4; at No. 3 singles, Venice junior Sandra Piskor defeated Fort Myers senior Madison Welsh 2-6, 6-4, 0-0, (11-9); at No. 4 singles, Venice freshman Joy Jia won over Fort Myers junior Lauren Sawczyn 4-6, 6-0, 0-0, (10-7) and at No. 5 singles, Venice sophomore Tess Tchorbadjiev defeated Fort Myers senior Alexandra Bocanegra 6-0, 6-0.
In No. 1 doubles, Venice senior Nicole Cierniak and junior Weronika DeLong defeated Fort Myers juniors Gabriela Whitmer Lauren Sawczyn 8-1; while at No. 2 doubles, Venice sophomores Christine Wu and Tess Tchorbadjiev downed Fort Myers seniors Madison Welsh and Alexandra Bocanegra, 8-1.
Staff reports
