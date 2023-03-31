VENICE - The Venice boys tennis team moved to 17-0 with a win over Riverview while the girls squad chalked up another win over Riverview to go to 16-1 overall and 8-0 in the district.
In the girls singles matches, Venice senior Nicole Cierniak defeated Riverview sophomore Julia Piotrowska 6-2, 6-1; at No. 2 singles, Venice junior Weronika DeLong bested Riverview junior Molly Dillon 6-1, 6-2; at No. 3 singles, Venice sophomore Christine Wu beat Riverview senior Rosario Calleja, 6-2, 6-2; at No. 4 singles, Riverview senior Maggie Barnett bested Venice junior Sandra Piskor 6-3, 6-1 and at No. 5 singles, Venice freshman Joy Jia defeated Riverview senior Awa Quattara 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles play, Venice's Cierniak and DeLong beat Piotrowska and Dillon 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and at No. 2 doubles, Venice's Wu and Piskor downed Riverview's Calleja and Barnett 6-2, 6-2
In boys single matches, Riverview junior Patricio Garcia defeated Venice senior David Siddons 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (10-6); at No. 2 singles, Venice senior Josh Lim bested Riverview senior Alexander Schwartz 6-0, 6-0; at No. 3 singles, Venice senior Seth Neitlich downed Riverview junior Nelson Lu 6-0, 6-0; at No. 4 singles, Venice senior Aravind Rajeev defeated Riverview freshman Matthew Gries
6-1, 6-2 and at No. 5 singles, Venice senior Pranav Mayordefeated Riverview freshman Shail Sastry 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles play, at No. 1 doubles, Riverview's Garcia and Alexander Schwartz bested Venice's Siddons and Neitlich 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 1-0 (10-7) while at No. 2 doubles, Venice's Lim and junior Evan VanBuskirk defeated Riverview's Nelson Lu and Matthew Gries, 6-0 6-1.
Lacrosse splits matches
VENICE - The Venice Indians lacrosse team split its matches, dominating Admiral Farragut Academy 14-1 and then falling to Manatee, 7-3.
At Admiral Farragut, the Indians were led by Kylan Cunningham with 4 goals and an assist; John Piroli with 3 goals and 2 assists; Jeffrey Alte with 2 goals and an assist; Colby Francolini with 2 goals; Alex Denley with a goal and an assist; Paul Hovey added a goal and 2 assists while Carlo Camut had a goal and an assist and Trent Wesner contributing 2 assists and Hunter Melvin added 1 assist.
Alex Ptaszek had 3 saves in the match.
At Venice against Manatee, the top players were Alte, Piroli and Legos all with a goal. and Melvin adding an assist.
