VENICE - The Venice boys tennis team moved to 17-0 with a win over Riverview while the girls squad chalked up another win over Riverview to go to 16-1 overall and 8-0 in the district.

In the girls singles matches, Venice senior Nicole Cierniak defeated Riverview sophomore Julia Piotrowska 6-2, 6-1; at No. 2 singles, Venice junior Weronika DeLong bested Riverview junior Molly Dillon 6-1, 6-2; at No. 3 singles, Venice sophomore Christine Wu beat Riverview senior Rosario Calleja, 6-2, 6-2; at No. 4 singles, Riverview senior Maggie Barnett bested Venice junior Sandra Piskor 6-3, 6-1 and at No. 5 singles, Venice freshman Joy Jia defeated Riverview senior Awa Quattara 6-1, 6-1.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments