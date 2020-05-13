Like many people, Logan Lang, has been using his talents to try to help out during the trying times of COVID-19.
Lang, 15, has a “passion for engineering,” according to a news release from Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.
Like other students, that passion has been heightened by technology and engineering classes he’s taken in middle school and at Venice High School.
He’s been harnessing that talent to create face shields for health care workers and donating them to Doctors Hospital, where a family friend works in the operating room, the hospital noted.
“He watched a video online and got the idea to make face shields,” the release stated. “Lang used a 3D printer he received as a gift, to make the face shields. They have a large clear plastic piece in the front and a headpiece at the top. It took 52 minutes to make each one.”
Lang purchased the supplies and is modest when talking about what he accomplished.
“I feel good. I feel proud,” he said.
Lang hopes to study computer engineering or aerospace engineering in college.
