Nuts and bolts: It was truly a breakthrough year for the Venice boys tennis team in 2019.
After years of maintaining excellence on the court, the Indians finally made it through regionals -- for just the second time -- beating Fort Myers twice on the way. Once they got to states, the Indians handled their business, sweeping Bartram Trail and Niceville on the way to a state championship date with Doral Academy, a team they held off, 4-2.
Highlights: Indians go undefeated in doubles play throughout playoffs, Ryan Sherwood closes out state championship with singles victory. Coach Wayne Robertson is named 3A Coach of the Year.
How the season ended: Facing their first close match of the playoffs, the Indians had to dig deep to hold off the Firebirds. But with their patented teamwork in doubles play, Venice got out to a 2-0 lead as it needed just two singles wins -- from Ben Zipay and Ryan Sherwood -- to close out a historic season.
Biggest win along the way: Beating Fort Myers in district final
Venice was scarcely tested on its runs to the state championship. There were no wins more significant than when the Indians — both boys and girls — defeated Fort Myers for district championships.
The boys, who handily beat the Green Wave, foreshadowed what was to come in the regional final. It was also a monumental win for players Ben Zipay and Ryan Rajakar, as the two locked up spots in the state tournament (Zipay in singles and doubles and Rajakar in doubles).
Though the Lady Indians team narrowly fell to Fort Myers in the district final, they also got to send two of their athletes to the state tournament with a win against the Green Wave.
The doubles tandem of Jia Johnson and Laura Kulcsar won the district championship for No. 1 doubles — sending them to the state tournament along with Zipay and Rajakar.
Though Johnson and Kulcsar wouldn’t end up winning a state title, they made it through all the way to the final match.
The moment it turned: Winning regionals over Fort Myers
Playing in a region with several talented teams from Fort Myers and Naples, Venice has had trouble making it into the state tournament in years past — doing so just once before.
However, this time around that wouldn’t be the case.
After cruising through districts and all of regionals, the Indians got out to an early 2-0 lead in doubles before Ben Zipay and Ryan Sherwood closed it out by quickly winning their singles matches.
It was evident that the Indians had the talent to win it all once they reached states — sweeping their opponents in the quarterfinal (5-0 over Bartram Trail) and semifinal rounds (4-0 over Niceville) to set up a state championship match with Doral Academy.
“I know they’re extremely happy, and I’m very happy for them,” Venice tennis coach Wayne Robertson told the Venice Gondolier Sun after winning the regional championship. “I’m just so fortunate to have this group of guys that are all juniors and a sophomore that grew up in this city.
“For them to be able to play together and achieve this together, and they’re great friends. It’s so exciting. We can’t wait for states next week to see what we can do.”
Under the radar difference maker: Ryan Sherwood
At many high schools, the No. 5 tennis player doesn't have much of an impact. While every point counts, successful teams rarely rely on contributions from No. 5 players. But that’s far from the case with Venice No. 5 player Ryan Sherwood.
A player who could likely challenge to be the No. 1 player on some other area teams, Sherwood had no problem playing his role this season.
Throughout the regular season, Sherwood went 6-1 while also going 2-1 with doubles partner Jaden Wiesinger. When the playoffs rolled around, the depth that Sherwood provided proved to be monumental.
Along with helping his team get out to easy starts in districts and regionals, Sherwood closed out the regional final by winning singles after taking a come-from-behind doubles match with Wiesinger.
Though Venice mostly won in blowouts in the playoffs, once the state championship against Doral Academy came around, the Indians needed every last athlete to play their part.
Not only did Sherwood help close out a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven match by winning doubles with Wiesinger, but with the state title on the line and Venice clinging to a 3-2 lead, Sherwood came through.
The junior lefthander showed why he’s one of the best No. 5 players in the state, breezing past the Firebirds’ No. 5 player to seal the championship for Venice in a 4-2 nail-biter.
“I was a little nervous at first, but I got used to it,” Sherwood said of everyone watching his championship-deciding match. “Coach always tells us to be mentally tough, so I knew I had to lock in. I knew this is what I was here to do, so I had to come through.”
Biggest clutch performers: Ryan Sherwood and Jaden Wiesinger in No. 2 doubles
With Ben Zipay and Ryan Rajakar giving Venice an easy two, if not three points, the doubles play of Ryan Sherwood and Jaden Wiesinger became all the more important.
A team that heavily emphasized doubles play this season due to the state tournament format — doubles teams play first — the hard work paid off in the end for Venice.
The Indians swept doubles play throughout the playoffs, with the duo of Sherwood and Wiesinger closing out clutch points along the way.
In the regional final, the No. 2 doubles team lost the first set and needed to win the next set and a tiebreaker for the win. Again in the state final, the two held on to an early lead to give Venice a 2-0 advantage heading into single play.
Needing to win just two of five singles matches at that point, the Indians were in prime position to close out with wins.
“That was huge,” Robertson said of winning No. 2 doubles in the regional final. “It’s a big difference going into singles knowing that you only need two points instead of three. Not only that, but I think it gave the guys confidence. They loosened up and played better. I think it really helped them going into singles.”
Stat of the season: 0 - Postseason matches Ben Zipay lost on the way to a team state title
Of course Venice’s first-ever team tennis state championship wouldn’t have been possible without any of the Indians’ No. 1-5 players, but No. 1 player Ben Zipay was the key to it all.
With his team-first attitude and optimistic demeanor, Zipay set the tone of Venice tennis this year.
After reaching the singles and doubles state championships last season, Zipay and doubles teammate Ryan Rajakar made it their goal to bring the rest of the team with them in 2019.
Zipay, who went 9-4 in singles play in the regular season, turned it up for the postseason — winning all of his singles matches and all of his doubles matches with Rajakar.
With Zipay on fire, Venice always had two of four points to count on — meaning the Indians knew they had to win either two singles matches or one more doubles and one more singles to win each match.
While he undoubtedly made it easy on his teammates in the playoffs, Zipay was just happy to experience the moment with some of his best friends — who will try to make one more run together next year as seniors.
Historic significance: First team state championship
For all of the excellence that the Venice tennis teams have achieved over recent years, 2019 was a special year for the Indians.
After making it through to the state tournament just once before despite being a perennial area contender, Venice finally had its big breakthrough this year.
Not only did Venice make it through to states, but proved that it has the talent to compete with anyone in Florida.
With all of Venice’s boys starters either juniors or sophomores this year, the Indians plan on returning all players No. 1-5 as they see if they can make another run at history in 2020.
“It’s extremely exciting,” Zipay said of the future for Venice boys tennis after winning the state title. “I’m hoping to come back here as a team next year and pull the same thing off. Once this year ends, next year begins.
“But we’ll remember this moment.”
