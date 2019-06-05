Venice Theatre has announced its 70th season.
The 2019-20 productions are listed below by series.
MAINSTAGE
“Born Yesterday” (Sept. 20-Oct. 6)
“Born Yesterday” premiered on Broadway in 1946 and was a big screen hit in 1950. Some 70 years later this hilarious story about a millionaire and his trophy girlfriend’s designs on Washington, D.C. is more relevant than ever.
“Mamma Mia” (Oct. 25-Dec. 1)
ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
“Menopause The Musical” (Jan. 10-Feb. 2)
Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra and memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, sexual hangups and more. This musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you dancing in the aisles.
“Guys and Dolls” (Feb. 21-March 22)
Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning, boat-rocking classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway.
“Chicago” (April 17-May 3)
“Chicago,” with a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations all around the world. The musical is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins with script adaptation by David Thompson.
STAGE 2
“The Bikinis — A New Musical Beach Party” (Sept. 27-Oct. 20)
The Bikinis are bringing back the sun, fun and all the hits they sang down the Jersey Shore in ‘64. Catch up with four inseparable friends 20 years later as they relive their heyday and beyond with a nonstop celebration of songs like “Yellow Polka Dot Bikini,” “Heat Wave,” “It’s Raining Men,” “I Will Survive” and more.
“Good People” (Nov. 1-17)
Margie Walsh is a single mom barely hanging on in Boston’s Southie neighborhood. Will an old boyfriend be her ticket out or will he reject her and his own humble roots?
“Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for the Holidays” (Nov. 29-Dec. 22)
The comedy team of Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett are off their walkers again in this hysterical sequel to the runaway hit about the nursing home and beyond. Christmas, Hanukkah and retirement will never be the same.
“Gulf View Drive” (Jan. 10-26)
In 1953, Raleigh and May continue their journey with a cross-country move to Siesta Key. Not long after arriving, their dream house shrinks as relatives descend, further testing the couple’s love as they make difficult decisions in a changing world.
“Yard Sale: A Musical About Junk” (Feb. 7-March 8)
One person’s junk is another one’s treasure. This original musical comedy about a break up, a yard sale and … a mermaid caught our attention when it won awards at a recent national festival. Trust us, this show is as funny as its title.
“Hamlet” (March 27-April 19)
Danish prince Hamlet discovers that his uncle, Claudius, murdered his father and took the throne; Hamlet’s mother has married the usurper. This action-packed interpretation of Shakespeare’s tragedy will have you on the edge of your seat.
“Blackbird” (May 1-17)
Una and Ray had a relationship 15 years ago and haven’t set eyes on each other since. She’s found him again and is seeking answers about the past. Guilt, rage and raw emotions run high in what The Telegraph calls, “an extraordinary, no-holds-barred drama.”
GENERATIONS
“Willy Wonka Jr.” (July 12-14)
This timeless story of the world-famous candy man — and his quest to find an heir — is a golden ticket to adventure.
“Urinetown” (July 26-Aug. 11)
A side-splitting send up of greed, love, revolution (and musicals), in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. We can’t wait for our SummerStock performers to tackle this Tony Award winning satire. (Recommended for middle school and up.)
“The Jungle Book” (Sept. 6-15)
First published in 1894, the adventures of Mowgli and the exotic animals of the Indian forest remain timeless. Countless adaptations for film and stage prove that the themes of law, freedom, obedience and bravery never lose their power.
“A Christmas Carol” (Dec. 13-21)
A magical Venice Theatre tradition celebrating its 20th year. Our original musical adaptation of Dickens’ classic story follows Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Brad Wages) as he reflects on his past, present and possible future.
“Matilda The Musical” (May 15-24)
Matilda is an extraordinary girl with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind. But her talents are constantly belittled by her cruel parents and headmistress. Dreaming of a better life, she stands up against those who would oppress her, taking her destiny into her own hands.
Subscriptions save patrons up to 30 percent over single tickets, provide priority seat selection and secure tickets before shows sell out. Subscriptions are available by calling 941-488-1115 or visiting the box office at 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice. For more information, visit VeniceStage.com.
*Venice Theatre reserves the right to substitute alternate shows and to change dates, times and prices based on availability.
