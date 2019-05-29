Venice Theatre has announced its 70th season.
Mainstage productions of the 2019-20 are listed below. (Venice Theatre reserves the right to substitute alternate shows and to change dates, times and prices based on availability.)
MAINSTAGE Sept. 20-Oct. 6
”Born Yesterday”“Born Yesterday” premiered on Broadway in 1946 and was a big screen hit in 1950. 70 years later this hilarious story — about a millionaire and his trophy girlfriend’s designs on Washington, D.C. — is more relevant than ever.
Oct. 25- Dec. 1
”A Blockbuster Musical”Have the time of your life and take a chance on this show! We can’t release the title until June 1, but how can we resist this musical by a super Swedish pop group? Be the first in line to get tickets to this hit.
Jan. 10- Feb. 2.
”Menopause the Musical”Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra and memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, sexual hangups and more. This musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you dancing in the aisles.
Feb. 21- March 22
”Guys and Dolls”Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning, boat- rocking classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway.
”CHICAGO”
April 17-May 3, 2020
“Chicago,” with a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations all around the world. The musical is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins with script adaptation by David Thompson.
