Theaters use spotlights to bring attention to actors during a play.

But even before the curtain opens, Venice Theatre director Kelly Wynn Woodland strives to illuminate the world around her.


Director Kelly Wynn Woodland and stage manager Diane Cepeda

Director Kelly Wynn Woodland, left, and stage manager Diane Cepeda watch rehearsal for The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridge) [revised] [again] in the Venice Theatre Technical Arts Building.
Venice Theatre show rehearsal with cast

Cast members Stacy Gilson, Emma Russell, and Ariella Pizarro Johnston rehearse a scene for The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridge) [revised] [again], in the Venice Theatre Technical Arts Building. The show is directed by Kelly Wynn Woodland, who also is an actor and school teacher.
Venice Theatre show rehearsal with director Kelly Wynn Woodland.

Cast members Ariella Pizarro Johnston, left and Cait Spain-Phipps listen to director Kelly Wynn Woodland during rehearsal for The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridge) [revised] [again], where the actors perform all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in just over ninety whirlwind minutes.
   
