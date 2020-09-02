VENICE — After Venice Theatre closed in mid-March due to COVID-19, it put together a task force to see what needed to be done for the theater to eventually reopen.
The theater and task force announced their recommendations and they were approved by Venice Theatre’s Board of Directors earlier in August.
“We look forward to when we are able to return to experiencing the joy of live theater together,” Venice Theatre’s producing executive director Murray Chase said in a news release. “However, the safety of our audiences, staff and volunteers is utmost in determining exactly when to reopen. Our benchmarks for reopening safely are two weeks of continued decrease in local COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 3 to 4%.”
Preparations
Steps to reopen will be done in a manner acknowledging that things won’t be the same.
“As we prepare to take the steps to reopen Venice Theatre and safely navigate the uncertainty ahead of us, perhaps the most important thing we must all reconcile with is that nothing is going to be the same as it has been in the past,” the news release said. “The way we have always approached our work and movement within the theater and in the world will no longer serve us.”
It said the theater and all of its members must commit to “best practices consistently and without fail. The health of our staff, students, volunteers, patrons, family and friends depends on what we each do to protect each other.”
The task force recommends a four-stage approach to reopening the theater.
Its guide is called the Venice Theatre Safety Guide Regarding COVID-19.
It notes there is “no way to eliminate all risks related to COVID-19,” but has its new requirements and recommendations to decrease risk of coronavirus. But it also notes anyone entering the theater or its facilities, be they staff, volunteers, contractors or attendees “voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”
The guidelines for returning to live performances include:
Testing
• Staff and contract workers will be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks “until further notice.”
• Proof of testing turned in every two weeks. This includes remote workers who are planning to come into the theater on a regular or irregular basis.
Face masks
• Proper wearing of cloth or disposable face masks is required for all — including audience members — anytime in public or in shared spaces within buildings, aside from those working alone in an office. Anyone refusing to wear a mask will not be permitted into the building and will be sent home. “Local, state, federal and global experts and officials all recommend the wearing of face masks when in public. In addition to wearing masks at work, we encourage everyone to wear masks when out in the community. What we do in the community reflects on and represents Venice Theatre,” it said.
Entry
• Everyone receives a temperature check and answers COVID-related questions upon entry. A screener at the stage door will conduct screenings.
Volunteers, staff, students
• Mask-wearing mandated when not alone in offices. Wash hands frequently and maintain proper distancing.
“Greenroom use is limited to brief meal consumption only, with a maximum of four people at a time. Office hours will be staggered for multiple-employee offices.” It said a screener will have masks to give workers who arrive without one.
“Anyone with a temperature of 99.5°F or above will be sent home. This is slightly lower than CDC guidelines due to variations in the no-touch thermometer,” it said.
People exposed to COVID-19 won’t be allowed in and won’t be able to return unless they have a doctor’s clearance or “two consecutive negative (PCR) COVID antigen tests conducted a minimum of three days apart.”
The sick stay home
• It said to “stay home when feeling ill, when exposed to COVID-19 (for instance, if someone at home is infected), or if diagnosed with a confirmed case of COVID-19.”
Those particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 should “work from home until the state is cleared to enter stage three of the state’s reopening benchmarks. This includes a true downward trajectory of the syndromic and epidemiology criteria while maintaining adequate healthcare capacity,” it said.
Understudies
• The sick policy is for actors staff and volunteers, it noted.
“While it is ingrained within us that the show must go on, to safeguard the cast, crew, staff and volunteers, Venice Theatre will require directors to cast understudies for each show,” it said. “A minimum of one male and one female will be cast to understudy multiple roles in the shows. To make this appealing to the understudy, they will be guaranteed a set number of performances (perhaps one per week of the run).”
Other items
• Theater staff will take over front of house duties until conditions allow. It will stagger start times for the Jervey and Pinkerton theaters.
• Shows in Jervey Theater begin at 7:30 p.m. with the house and lobby open at 7 p.m. Matinees start at 2 p.m. with the house and lobby open at 1:30 p.m.
• Shows in Pinkerton Theatre begin at 8 p.m. Lobby and house doors open at 7:45 p.m. Matinees start at 2:30 p.m. with house and lobby doors open at 2:15 p.m. It noted performances in the Arts and Education Building begin at 7:30 p.m. with matinees at 2 p.m. In those cases, doors open 15 minutes prior to showtime.
• There will be physical distancing signs set out.
“Patrons will stop outside at the screener, who will complete health screening before patrons are directed into the lobby,” the news release said. “Screener will need to have masks on-hand to give patrons who do not come with one. This person should be wearing gloves.”
An usher will assist patrons to seats. “The check-in person will not send the next party to that side of the house until the usher is at the door,” it said.
• Restroom coordinators will “assist both people needing the rest rooms,” it said. “No more than three women or two men will be permitted in the respective restrooms at one time ... This position will be sure that high-touch areas in the restrooms are wiped down before shift, mid-shift, and after shift.”
”There will be limited movement of the patrons within the lobby,” it said.
The Pinkerton will require four (4) staff. One (1) screener, one (1) check-in, one (1) ushers and one (1) restroom coordinator. On show nights where both shows are running, these posts can be the same staff that load in mainstage.
The Arts and Education Building will require two (2-3) staff to operate. One (1) screener, one (1) check-in / usher and one (1) restroom coordinator.”
It noted its volunteers largely “fall within a protected class related to COVID-19.” Thus “the volunteers will return when the state is cleared to enter Stage Three of the state’s reopening benchmarks.”
That may not be for a while.
“This includes a true downward trajectory of the syndromic and epidemiology criteria while maintaining adequate healthcare capacity. This will occur when there is no evidence of a rebound or resurgence of COVID-19 cases,” it said. “In preparation for the FOH volunteers returning, the current team system will be re-imagined to include alternates that will be swing FOH volunteers.”
Presidents Club, bar service
• Presidents Club gatherings are suspended “until the main bar is selling bottled drinks in the second stage of opening.” It noted Stage One closed the President’s Club and bar service.
It said when Stage Two takes place, the theater will be re-evaluated for safety and a determination will be made that they are ready to loosen restrictions. Bar service will then begin with closed containers (bottled beer, wine, water, and champagne) served in the theater and limited to advanced sales only. Snacks will not be served.
Eventually, the theater will get to Stage Three.
Stage Three will allow patrons to move more freely in the lobby and permit bars to open for walk-up service. At that time, mixed drinks and snacks will be served.
Audience
• Those attending will see big differences in arriving and watching the productions.
“Showtimes will be staggered for each theater space as will lobby entry times. We will use reservations, but no tickets. All seats in both theaters will be reserved. Audiences will also be temperature-checked and answer brief questionnaire,” it said. “Each group will be ushered directly to seats after entry. Restroom usage will be monitored: three at a time per ladies’ room, two at a time per men’s room. There will be no post-show meet-and-greet for the immediate future. Playbills will be digital-only for first phase; hard copies will be distributed in second phase.”
Programs
• Digital programs will replace print programs while the state is in Stage Two. During Stage Three all programs will be in printed form. Attendees should be taking home print programs — any “programs laying out after patrons leave the are to be tossed out at the end of the night.”
Front of House
• Staff operates as the Front-of-House crew through Stage One and Stage Two phases of reopening.
Box Office
• When the theater reopens, the box office will be operated by phone and Internet only. It is undetermined when the box office will open back up to on-site purchases.
Students/classes
• Entry and use protocols as noted above apply. No visitors allowed. Restroom use is staggered, the theater said.
Sanitization
• Extra cleanings take place throughout the day. It will include: “hard surfaces, restrooms, etc., and between the use of each theater and rehearsal space. Hand sanitizer stations will be positioned liberally throughout the building and at each audience entrance/exit.”
Signs
• Prominent professional signage and floor markings will help all audience and personnel follow protocols, the news release said.
Venice Theatre Reopening Task Force members
• The Venice Theatre Reopening Task Force members include: Madeline McGrail, Task Force Chair/Human Resources and Volunteer Director; Kristofer Geddie, general manager and director of diversity; Brad Wages, education and outreach representative; Keith McClimens, box office representative; Lisa Million, production team representative; Judy Livingston, front of house volunteers representative; Nick Pachota, EMT and state COVID Task Force member, member of Venice City Council.
The task force gave “special thanks” to Venice Regional Bayfront Health infection prevention manager Marty Cunningham.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.